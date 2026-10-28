Bollywood Hungama has been at the forefront of reporting developments surrounding Godzilla Minus Zero. Last month, we spoke exclusively to Kamal Gianchandani, Chief Business Planning & Strategy at PVR INOX Limited and CEO of PVR INOX Pictures Limited, who confirmed that the much-awaited film would release in India. Earlier this month, we informed readers that Godzilla Minus Zero was expected to release in India in the same week as the rest of the world, on November 6. However, there has now been a change of plans.

SCOOP: Godzilla Minus Zero’s India release likely to be PUSHED to November 20 due to Ramayana’s two-week IMAX exclusivity

Yesterday, October 27, the social media handle of PVR INOX Pictures shared the poster of Godzilla Minus Zero. This marks the first official communication from the distribution company confirming that the film will indeed be released in India. Moreover, the poster mentions 'Filmed for IMAX', hinting that the film will also get an IMAX release in the country. However, the exact release date is yet to be announced. The poster simply mentions 'Only in theatres this November'.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PVRINOX Pictures (@pvrpictures)

A trade source told Bollywood Hungama, "Godzilla Minus Zero is a film made for IMAX. So is Ramayana. Ramayana is a local film and has a two-week exclusivity window on IMAX screens in India. Hence, if PVR INOX has mentioned IMAX on the poster and in the caption of its social media post, one can assume that Godzilla Minus Zero will most likely release in India two weeks later, on November 20 as Ramayana arrives on the big screen on November 5. However, they are still discussing whether they can release the film on November 20 or somehow bring the film to cinemas on November 13. An official announcement should arrive soon."

Bollywood Hungama had earlier reported that Godzilla Minus Zero would get limited showcasing in India's IMAX properties. This means that at most IMAX cinemas, it is likely to get just one show, while the remaining shows will be allotted to Ramayana. When asked about this, the trade source replied, "Yes, that's what is expected to happen, though a final call will be taken closer to the release."

Nevertheless, fans are overjoyed with the announcement by PVR INOX Pictures. The source remarked, "For almost two weeks, fans in India were speculating whether Godzilla Minus Zero would even release in India. As a result, this update was much needed."

Meanwhile, an industry insider pointed out, "The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping is also scheduled for release on November 20. This is also an IMAX film and is expected to release in the premium format in India. Moreover, Ramayana will be running very successfully in its third week, if all goes well. So, it'll be a challenge to divide shows between these three films in the third week of November, should The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping also release in IMAX."

Also Read: SCOOP: Ramayana expected to have paid previews on November 4; Godzilla Minus Zero to get limited showcasing in IMAX in India

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.