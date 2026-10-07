SCOOP: Ramayana expected to have paid previews on November 4; Godzilla Minus Zero to get limited showcasing in IMAX in India

Around a month is left for the release of Ramayana and the excitement is slowly building. However, there is still no clarity about its exact release date, with the makers yet to mention it on the film’s creatives. Bollywood Hungama has now learnt that the makers are considering a few options, including holding paid previews.

SCOOP: Ramayana expected to have paid previews on November 4; Godzilla Minus Zero to get limited showcasing in IMAX in India

A trade source told Bollywood Hungama, “The makers are toying with the idea of holding paid previews of Ramayana on the evening of Wednesday, November 4, in India. The next day, Thursday, November 5, the film would have a full-fledged release.”

The source continued, “However, this plan is yet to be locked. A final decision should be taken in the next few days, as several international entities like Sony Pictures, IMAX, etc. are involved and need to be informed about the global release strategy. Hence, expect clarity on this front by the end of this week or early next week.”

Meanwhile, Bollywood Hungama has also learnt that the much-awaited Japanese film Godzilla Minus Zero will release in India in the same week as Ramayana.

The source revealed, “It will release in India at the same time as North America, on Friday, November 6. Like Ramayana, Godzilla Minus Zero is also an IMAX release. However, since Ramayana is a local film and is expected to have far greater demand, Godzilla Minus Zero will get limited showcasing in IMAX properties. This means that at most IMAX cinemas, it is likely to get just one show, while the remaining shows will be allotted to Ramayana.”

Two weeks ago, Bollywood Hungama exclusively spoke to Kamal Gianchandani, Chief Business Planning & Strategy at PVR INOX Limited and CEO of PVR INOX Pictures Limited, who confirmed, “Godzilla Minus Zero will release in India. Most likely, it’ll come out in the same week as Ramayana.”

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: PVR INOX’s Kamal Gianchandani on Hollywood’s record-breaking India run: “People are tired of consuming films at home”; predicts Avengers Endgame: Encore will “SMASH all re-release records”; CONFIRMS India releases of Godzilla Minus Zero, Artificial

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