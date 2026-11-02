Sony LIV has unveiled the first look of Scam 2010, the next instalment in the Scam franchise. Directed by Hansal Mehta and produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment, the upcoming series will feature Siddharth Bodke in the lead role. It is scheduled to premiere on Sony LIV in January 2027.

Scam 2010 first look out: Hansal Mehta-helmed series to premiere in January 2027 on Sony LIV

The new series follows the success of Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, which was also directed by Hansal Mehta. The 2020 series received considerable audience appreciation and established the Scam franchise as a prominent title in India's streaming space.

Siddharth Bodke on playing the lead in Scam 2010

Speaking about his experience of working on the series, Siddharth Bodke said that understanding the person behind the character was an important part of his preparation. He also described the role as one of the most challenging experiences of his career.

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“Playing lead character in Scam 2010 has honestly been one of the most challenging and special experiences of my career. What interested me the most was understanding the man behind the image. We all know the larger-than-life personality, but I wanted to explore who he really was, what drove him, and why he made the choices he did,” the actor said.

Siddharth further spoke about spending considerable time with the character and working with director Hansal Mehta. “I’ve lived with this character for a long time, and the process has taught me so much, not just as an actor but also as a person. Working with Hansal sir has been an incredible learning experience and a lot of fun! The Scam series already has such a strong legacy, and being trusted to take that forward is a huge responsibility. I’m genuinely excited for people to finally see what we’ve created,” he added.

With Scam 2010, Hansal Mehta returns to the franchise following Scam 1992. The upcoming series is set to premiere exclusively on Sony LIV in January 2027.

Also Read: Scam 2010 begins production: Hansal Mehta to direct Siddharth Bodke in new chapter

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