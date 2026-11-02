Panchayat fame Aasif Khan has been evicted from Bigg Boss 20 after a stint marked by arguments, task-related aggression, friendships and his trademark sense of humour. The actor, who entered the Salman Khan-hosted reality show with an established identity in the entertainment industry, became one of the contestants frequently involved in house conflicts.

Bigg Boss 20: Panchayat fame Aasif Khan eliminated from Salman Khan-hosted show

Aasif also brought a lighter side to his Bigg Boss journey through sketches and his recurring ‘BB News’ segments. In the mock bulletins, he presented updates from inside the house in a humorous news-reporting format, turning several developments into comic moments.

Aasif Khan’s journey inside the Bigg Boss 20 house

During his time on the show, Aasif formed close bonds with contestants including ScoutOP and Yung DSA. He was also initially seen sharing a friendly equation with Love Gill and Aamrapali Dubey. However, as the game progressed, his equation with some members of the group changed. He eventually maintained stronger ties with Scout and Yung while distancing himself from parts of the larger group.

While his comic performances helped him stand out, his aggressive approach during tasks and disagreements often became a talking point. His arguments with fellow contestants frequently escalated, with his manner of dealing with conflicts drawing criticism from both housemates and viewers.

Aasif also faced criticism over the way he spoke about his acting career, with some contestants perceiving his comments as reflecting a sense of superiority.

Nomination rule violation and clash with the makers

One of the early controversies surrounding Aasif involved a rule violation after he discussed nominations with fellow contestants, including ScoutOP, Rohed Khan and Yung DSA. As punishment, he was directly nominated.

Aasif disagreed with the decision and openly expressed his frustration with the makers. During the fallout, he challenged the decision and was heard saying, “ghar bhejna hai ghar bhejdo” (send me home if you want).

His confrontational approach also drew criticism from host Salman Khan. During one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, Salman described Aasif as the “epitome of badtameezi” while addressing his behaviour and allegations of bias.

Aasif Khan and Qazi Touqeer’s heated clashes

Aasif's most discussed confrontations in the house included his clashes with Qazi Touqeer. One of their arguments revolved around a “dil ka daura” remark connected to Aasif's earlier health scare.

The situation became more heated as the two exchanged allegations and threats. The confrontation also involved reports of physical contact, including an alleged headbutt, which drew criticism from outside the house. Gauahar Khan and others also questioned the physical response during the altercation.

Despite the controversies surrounding his stint, Aasif chose to leave the house with a reference to one of the formats that had become synonymous with his Bigg Boss journey. Before his exit, he presented his final ‘BB News’ bulletin. “Friends, welcome to the last episode of BB News. Actor Aasif Khan’s journey ends here. I’ll meet you again in a new character at a cinema near you. You were watching BB News, Tathas Two,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aasif Firdous Khan (@aasifkhan_1)

Also Read: Bigg Boss 20: Isha Rikhi questions why Love Gill is being blamed in ScoutOP controversy; says, “She deserves empathy, not character assassination”

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