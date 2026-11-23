Television actor Manish Goel has exited Bigg Boss 20 due to a leg injury, bringing his journey on the Salman Khan-hosted reality show to an early end. The announcement was made by Salman during Sunday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Manish, who entered the house as a wildcard contestant, reportedly left on medical grounds after doctors advised him to take four weeks of rest.

Bigg Boss 20: Manish Goel exits Salman Khan-hosted show due to leg injury

The actor had spent around 40 days inside the house. His difficulty in walking following the injury reportedly made it challenging for him to continue with the competition. His exit was voluntary and based on medical advice.

Manish, known for his performances in television shows such as Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Bhabhi and Anupamaa, entered the show around Day 35. During his time in the house, he maintained a largely composed approach and was not among the contestants known for aggressive gameplay. He participated in household responsibilities and occasionally raised concerns about courtesy and fairness. However, the hosts, including Rohit Shetty during his stint, had encouraged him to express himself more openly.

Manish Goel’s equation with Qazi Touqeer became a talking point

One of the more prominent aspects of Manish’s journey was his strained equation with fellow contestant Qazi Touqeer. Qazi frequently addressed him as “Professor” and “Gyani Baba”, which upset the actor. Manish later told fellow housemates, including Gullu, Kanika Mann and Love Gill, that the nickname brought back painful memories of his school years. He described that period as the “darkest phase” of his life and also spoke about having attempted suicide during that time.

The two contestants were also involved in a disagreement after a skit in which Qazi appeared in a bridal-inspired look as “Qazina”. Qazi accused Manish of crossing boundaries during the act, while Manish maintained that the interaction had begun as a playful exchange and defended his conduct.

With Manish’s departure, Bigg Boss 20 has entered its Top 10 stage. The contestants still in the race are Qazi Touqeer, Uditi Singh, Arishfa Khan, Yung DSA, Mahhi Vij, Scout OP, Love Gill, Amrapali Dubey, Kanika Mann and Gullu.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan SLAMS Kanika Mann for raising her voice, calls her a “hypocrite” over silence on Scout OP’s remark against Love Gill

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