Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming film Spirit has received a new theatrical release date. The action thriller, which was earlier scheduled to arrive in cinemas on March 5, 2027, will now release worldwide on October 29, 2027, coinciding with Diwali.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga-Prabhas’ Spirit postponed to Diwali 2027, set to release on October 29

The film stars Prabhas alongside Triptii Dimri, Vivek Oberoi and Aishwarya Desai. Sandeep Reddy Vanga has written and directed the project, which is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Krishan Kumar and Prabhakar Reddy Vanga.

Spirit’s release date shift sets up a potential Diwali box-office clash

With Spirit now scheduled for October 29, 2027, the film could face competition from Ramayana Part 2, the second instalment of Nitesh Tiwari and Namit Malhotra’s mythological epic. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi. However, the extent of the potential clash will depend on the final release schedule of both films.

A Diwali release places Spirit in a major theatrical window, with the Prabhas and Vanga collaboration expected to draw attention from audiences across markets. The revised date also means that the film will arrive several months later than its previously announced March 2027 release.

What we know about Spirit

Spirit was first announced on October 23, 2025, on Prabhas’ birthday. The announcement featured a sound-story teaser titled “One Bad Habit” and introduced the film as a project centred on an intense police officer. Prabhas is set to play an IPS officer, while Vivek Oberoi is part of the ensemble in an antagonist role.

The film’s first-look poster was released on January 1, 2026, featuring Prabhas in a rugged appearance with long hair and visible injuries. Written and directed by Vanga, Spirit is being produced by T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures.

The film was initially scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on March 5, 2027. The date was reiterated by Vanga in August 2026, when he also shared an update on the production schedule. The latest announcement now places the film in the Diwali 2027 window.

Also Read: Prabhas starrer Spirit release date locked; makers of Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial shut down delay rumours

More Pages: Spirit Box Office Collection

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