Amid ongoing speculation about a possible delay, the makers of Spirit have officially clarified that the film’s release plans remain unchanged. The much-anticipated action entertainer, headlined by Prabhas and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on March 5, 2027.

Prabhas starrer Spirit release date locked; makers of Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial shut down delay rumours

Recent industry chatter had suggested that the film might be pushed to a later date due to Prabhas’ packed schedule, with commitments to multiple large-scale projects. However, the production team has now addressed these reports, confirming that there is no change in timeline and that filming is progressing as planned. The shoot is currently underway in Hyderabad, with the team maintaining steady momentum.

Spirit marks the first collaboration between Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga, whose last directorial Animal generated significant attention. The film also holds special significance as it represents a milestone in Prabhas’ career. In this project, the actor will be seen stepping into the role of a police officer for the first time, a character said to explore intense and emotionally layered territory in line with the director’s storytelling style.

The film features Triptii Dimri as the female lead, reportedly playing a doctor. Vivek Oberoi is also part of the cast in a key role, with his rugged first-look already sparking discussion among fans online.

Backed by T-Series Films and Bhadrakali Pictures, the film is presented by Gulshan Kumar’s banner. Sandeep Reddy Vanga is not only directing but also handling the writing and editing responsibilities, while the background score is being composed by Harsha Vardhan Rameshwar.

Positioned as a large-scale global entertainer, Spirit is planned for release in multiple Indian languages along with select international versions, aiming to reach a wide audience base.

With the makers reaffirming the release date and dismissing delay rumours, Spirit continues to build anticipation as one of the most closely watched projects in the coming years.

Also Read: SPIRIT: Vivek Oberoi joins Sandeep Reddy Vanga film in an intense avatar; poster introduces newbie Aishwarya Desai

More Pages: Spirit Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.