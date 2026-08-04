Recently, reports claimed that Salman Khan had charged just Rs. 70 crores for Vamshi Paidipally’s upcoming untitled film. It was further alleged that the superstar, whose usual remuneration is said to exceed Rs. 120 crores, had agreed to reduce his fee by nearly 40% for the action entertainer. However, Bollywood Hungama has now received an exclusive statement from the film’s producers, categorically denying these claims.

EXCLUSIVE: SVC63 makers DISMISS reports about Salman Khan’s remuneration: “Purely speculative and factually incorrect”

The producers, Sri Venkateswara Creations, have shared the following statement with Bollywood Hungama: “We have come across several reports circulating regarding Salman Khan’s remuneration for SVC63. We would like to categorically state that these reports are completely false and baseless.

As producers, we do not comment on or disclose confidential business or financial arrangements related to our projects. The figures currently being circulated, including those relating to the film’s budget, are purely speculative and factually incorrect.

We sincerely request members of the media to reach out to us for any clarification pertaining to SVC63 before publishing such reports.

Our team remains committed to creating a grand cinematic experience for audiences and delivering a film that lives up to their expectations. We truly value your continued support and look forward to your cooperation in keeping the spotlight on the film and the experience we are working hard to create for audiences.”

About SVC63

Besides Salman Khan, the untitled film also stars Nayanthara. Presented by Dil Raju, it went on floors on April 22, 2026. It is produced under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations by Shirish and Kuldeep Rathore and co-produced by Rafi Kazi.

Salman Khan sports a cool, stylish look for this film. Recently, he was spotted at an event sporting his new haircut and it broke the internet.

Also Read: Salman Khan and Vamshi Paidipally share heartwarming birthday hug in new SVC63 BTS photo; fans cant keep calm

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