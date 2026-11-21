The two films are scheduled to release on December 4, 2026, with Salman revealing that he personally called Shraddha after learning about the scheduling overlap.

Salman Khan has addressed the upcoming box office clash between his film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace and Shraddha Kapoor’s biopic Eetha, both scheduled to release in theatres on December 4, 2026. Speaking at a recent event with ABP News, the actor clarified that the simultaneous release was unintentional and revealed that he personally called Shraddha to apologise after learning that her film was arriving on the same date.

Salman Khan apologises to Shraddha Kapoor over Maatrubhumi and Eetha box office clash: “I feel really, really bad about it”

Explaining how the release dates coincided, Salman said that he was unaware of Eetha being scheduled for December 4 when his team finalised the date for Maatrubhumi. Expressing regret over the overlap, he said, “So, when we announced the 4th (of December), I did not know that Shraddha was coming out on the 4th of December. I feel really, really bad about it. If I would’ve known, I would not have come out with Shraddha."

The actor also spoke about his longstanding association with Shraddha and her family, explaining that he reached out to her directly once he became aware of the clash. Recalling their conversation, Salman shared, “I spoke to her. I called her up. I mean, I’ve seen them grow up. I spoke to her and said, ‘I’m really sorry, I didn’t know.'"

According to Salman, Shraddha responded positively and suggested that there was enough room for both films to release on the same day. Recounting her response, he said, “But she said, ‘No, no, sir. There’s enough space for both of our films to come’. So I told her, ‘Very good, I’m happy’". He also expressed support for her project, adding, “I do think that everyone should go and see that film."

LATEST: #SalmanKhan talking about #Eetha and #ShradhhaKapoor When I announced I didn't know her film is coming, I've talked to her, she said sir there is space for both of our films, I've seen her growing, go and watch eetha Most selfless actor ❤️ @BeingSalmanKhan | #SVC63 https://t.co/oYZqQ3upeA — 𝚂𝚊𝚗𝚊𝚢𝚊 (@beingSanii) November 20, 2026



The December 4 release date will see two films from different genres arrive in cinemas. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace features Salman Khan alongside Chitrangada Singh in a patriotic drama combining emotional and action elements.

On the other hand, Eetha, directed by Laxman Utekar and backed by Maddock Films, stars Shraddha Kapoor as Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, the legendary Tamasha and Lavani exponent. The film also features Randeep Hooda and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.

With both projects currently scheduled for the same Friday, Salman’s comments have offered a glimpse into how the two actors have approached the release-date overlap. His public support for Eetha also reflects the cordial exchange between the two stars ahead of their respective films reaching theatres.

Also Read: Ankur Bhatia recalls intense training sessions with Salman Khan for Maatrubhumi: “His warm-up is three times more intense than ours”

More Pages: Eetha Box Office Collection

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