Huma Qureshi has had an eventful 2026, beginning with her home production Baby Do Die Do earning critical acclaim. She was also seen in the much-talked-about Pan-India biggie Toxic, starring Yash. Pooja Meri Jaan premiered directly on Zee5 and this film, too, caught attention. And now, Huma Qureshi's next film, Bayaan, is expected to be released soon, Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learned.

EXCLUSIVE: Huma Qureshi-starrer Bayaan to have a direct-to-digital release on Zee 5

A trade source told Bollywood Hungama, “Bayaan will skip a theatrical release and premiere directly on OTT. Zee 5 has picked up the rights to the film. They were impressed with the film’s subject, realism and performances and felt that the film has immense potential to appeal to a wide section of the audience. It is now expected to drop either in December 2026 or January 2027.”

Bollywood Hungama has further learned that the film has secured a censor certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The source added, “Bayaan has been passed with a U/A 16+ certificate, which means that the film is not restricted to adult audiences.”

Apart from headlining Bayaan, Huma Qureshi is also associated with the film as an executive producer. It is directed by Bikas Ranjan Mishra and produced by Shiladitya Bora’s Platoon One Films, Summit Studios and Guidant Films. In September 2025, it was screened at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), alongside Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound (2025) and Anurag Kashyap's Bobby Deol-starrer Bandar (2026), among others.

In Bayaan, Huma Qureshi plays a rookie police officer in Rajasthan who investigates a case involving a ‘Maharaj’, or a cult leader, accused of raping numerous girls at his ashram. However, the godman wields considerable power and enjoys influence over both the police and the political establishment. How the police officer battles the odds to secure a 'bayaan', or testimony, that can put the cult leader behind bars forms the crux of the film.

Besides Huma Qureshi, Bayaan also stars Chandrachur Singh, Sachin Khedekar, Vibhore Mayank, Swati Das and Sampa Mandal. Interestingly, in January 2026, Bollywood Hungama had revealed that Chandrachur Singh essays the role of a corrupt godman in the film.

Also Read: Satinder Sartaaj’s ‘Guzarish’ attains success: Bhushan Kumar says, “I have always believed in the power of non-film music”

More Pages: Bayaan Box Office Collection

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