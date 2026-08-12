Sagarika Ghatge has joined the cast of Salman Khan and Nayanthara’s upcoming film directed by Vamshi Paidipally, Variety India reported. Details about Ghatge’s character have not been revealed yet.

Sagarika Ghatge joins Salman Khan and Nayanthara starrer directed by Vamshi Paidipally

Ghatge, known for playing Preeti Sabharwal in Chak De! India, is part of the untitled project tentatively referred to as SVC63. The film is being helmed by Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations. Salman Khan had confirmed the collaboration earlier this year, with production beginning in Mumbai in April.

The project marks the first collaboration between Salman and Paidipally, and also brings Salman and Nayanthara together on screen for the first time, with Nayanthara confirmed as the female lead. It is being mounted as a large-scale action entertainer and is currently under production in Mumbai.

The Mumbai schedule includes major action sequences, with the team expected to continue filming across other locations as the shoot progresses. Rahul Dev is part of the cast, while Jackie Shroff has recently joined the ensemble.

For Ghatge, the film marks a return to a major theatrical ensemble after a relatively selective screen presence in recent years.

The project is among Salman’s key upcoming films, following his confirmation of working with Paidipally and Dil Raju. The makers are yet to announce the film’s title and release date.

Also Read: SCOOP: Jackie Shroff joins Salman Khan and Nayanthara for Vamshi Paidipally’s next

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