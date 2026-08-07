Salman Khan is scripting his comeback with the Vamshi Paidipally directed action entertainer, which pairs him with Nayanthara for the first time. The film is presently on the floors and is gearing up for an Eid 2027 global release. While all the plot details are kept under wraps, Bollywood Hungama has exclusively got an exciting update on the casting of the film.

SCOOP: Jackie Shroff joins Salman Khan and Nayanthara for Vamshi Paidipally’s next

According to sources close to the development, Salman Khan, Dil Raju and Vamshi Paidipally have roped in Jackie Shroff to play a key role in the film. "Jackie Shroff starts shooting for the film with Salman Khan today in Mumbai. He has a dynamic role, and is sure to be greeted with seetis and taalis. Contrary to the buzz, he isn't the negative lead, but plays a part pivotal to the film's narrative," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

The source also informs that the negative part in the film will be played by Rahul Dev and Abhimanyu Singh, with Aravind Swami. "It's a film with multiple villains, and the casting for all of it is done. The Indian schedule wraps up by the end of August, following which the team will head to Europe briefly for another schedule, before calling it a wrap," the source tells us further.

Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the yet-untitled action entertainer is produced by Dil Raju and Shirish with Kuldeep Rathore and Rafi Kazi as the co-producers. It is scheduled to release on the Eid 2027 weekend.

Also Read: SVC63 makers DISMISS reports about Salman Khan’s remuneration: “Purely speculative and factually incorrect”

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