Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Rakul Preet Singh, Ravie Dubey, producer Namit Malhotra, director Nitesh Tiwari and music maestro A R Rahman attended the musical event for their film Ramayana in Chennai. A R Rahman performed to the songs of the film and mesmerized the audience. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor clarified the goof-up he made the day before at a Dussehra event held in Kolkata as part of Ramayana promotions. At this event, Ranbir Kapoor mistakenly said, “Burai chahe kitne bhi taaqatwar kyun na ho, aakhir mein anth sacchai aur acchaai ki hi hogi”. The video went viral on social media, leading to a lot of trolling.

Ramayana Chennai event: Ranbir Kapoor apologizes for achhai-burai slip of tongue; says “Jo bhi main kehna chahoon, barbaad karein alfaaz mere!”

Ranbir Kapoor began by saying, “Vanakkam, Chennai! Thank you for this love and energy. We really feel welcomed by all you beautiful people. Ramayana is a story that connects all of us through love, faith and our culture. I have had the privilege of working with the maestro, Mr Rahman, on two of my films (Rockstar and Tamasha). And both have been really special to me. But sir, this opportunity will be remembered forever. It’s really an opportunity of a lifetime to collaborate with you on this film.”

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He then said, “I would like to take this opportunity to apologize for an incident that happened yesterday. I was at a Dussehra event and I had a slip of tongue. What I meant to say is ‘Burai chahe kitne bhi taaqatwar kyun na ho, aakhir mein jeet sachhai aur achhai ki hi hogi’. So, this reminds me of a collaboration that I had with Rahman sir in Rockstar – ‘Jo bhi main kehna chahoon, barbaad karein alfaaz mere’! So, I truly apologize for that (smiles).”

Ramayana releases in cinemas worldwide on November 5.

Also Read: Ramayana: Part 1 tax-free in West Bengal: CM confirms exemption for Ranbir Kapoor starrer

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