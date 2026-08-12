Ranbir criticised online claims that the film uses AI, highlighting the extensive effort by director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra to perfect even small details.

Ranbir Kapoor hits back at Ramayan VFX critics; says, “There’s countless hours of work where artists are working for years”

Ranbir Kapoor has spoken out against the criticism surrounding the visual effects of Ramayan, urging audiences to understand the enormous amount of work that goes into creating a large-scale visual spectacle. In a recent interview with Collider, the actor addressed the negativity circulating online, particularly comments suggesting that the film’s visuals appear to have been created using artificial intelligence.

Ranbir Kapoor hits back at Ramayan VFX critics; says, “There’s countless hours of work where artists are working for years”

Ranbir pointed out that the growing popularity of AI has made audiences increasingly curious and critical about computer-generated imagery (CGI). According to the actor, viewers now closely examine trailers and promotional material and quickly form opinions about the quality of the visual effects, even before the final film reaches theatres.

“Number of people online who become like CG critics, you know, they see a trailer and they're always critiquing. It's not good enough. It's seeming like it's not done,” Ranbir said.

Collider Interview with #Ramayana cast dropped last night and it's not good. Ranbir started with firing shots on creators and all the negativity people are spreading on internet like calling it AI when its hard work of thousands of artists. Namit then doubled down, they went… pic.twitter.com/IEujI3uKeG — cinegeek (@cinegeek69) August 12, 2026

The actor acknowledged that audiences have become more aware of CGI and visual effects, especially with the rapid rise of AI-generated content. However, he stressed that there is a major difference between AI-generated material and the extensive work carried out by professional VFX artists on a major film.

“So, I feel like people are getting more aware, especially with the influx of AI, people are getting more interested in how good the CG is, how good the CG will finally look, once the film releases,” he added.

Ranbir also described it as “quite funny” when people unfamiliar with the VFX process assume that filmmakers can simply use AI to create and release complex visuals. He highlighted the dedication of the creative team behind Ramayan, saying thousands of hours of work have gone into the project.

“People who don't know how CG is done, people think like someone's just use some AI and release something. There's countless hours of work where artists are working for years,” he said.

Ranbir further revealed that he has personally witnessed director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra spending extensive time on VFX discussions. He recalled them working on even seemingly small details, including getting the exact colour of the sky right.

“I've seen Nitesh sir, Namit sitting on VFX calls ever since this project started, trying to get even a certain color of the sky right,” Ranbir said.

The actor concluded that creating authentic-looking visuals has become increasingly challenging, particularly when audiences are now exposed to sophisticated AI imagery. “So, I think it's tricky right now really to impress the audience with authenticity,” he remarked.

Also Read : Nagarjuna praises Ramayana: Part 1 trailer; says, “I really liked Yash and Ranbir Kapoor”

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