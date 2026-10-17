Actor Ranbir Kapoor has leased out his apartment at Trump Towers in Pune’s Kalyani Nagar for a monthly rent of Rs 4.63 lakh. According to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix, the three-year leave-and-licence agreement was registered on October 6, 2026.

Ranbir Kapoor leases Pune apartment for Rs 4.63 lakh monthly rent: Report

The agreement is expected to generate approximately Rs 1.75 crore in rental income for Ranbir Kapoor over the three-year tenure.

Details of Ranbir Kapoor’s Pune property lease

The agreement covers an apartment located on the 10th floor of Tower A at Trump Towers in Yerwada, Pune. The property measures around 6,094 sq ft and includes three covered parking spaces.

Ruchi Goel has been named as the licensee in the agreement, while Ranbir Kapoor is represented by his power of attorney holder, Shanti Shivdas Malik.

The leave-and-licence agreement is valid from September 20, 2026, to September 19, 2029. The monthly rent will increase by 5% each year during the tenure. The rent has been fixed at Rs 4.63 lakh per month for the first year, Rs 4.86 lakh for the second year and Rs 5.11 lakh for the third year.

The agreement also includes a security deposit of Rs 27.78 lakh.

Ranbir Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor bought apartments in 2015

Ranbir Kapoor and his late father, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, had purchased apartments at Trump Towers in Pune in 2015. The properties were reportedly bought for around Rs 13 crore each.

Ranbir Kapoor currently gearing up for Ramayana

The development comes as Ranbir Kapoor is busy with the promotions of Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on November 5, 2026.

Recently, the international trailer of Ramayana was unveiled at a grand event in Bengaluru. Ranbir attended the event along with the film’s cast and makers.

Also Read: Ramayana International trailer shares a glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama having an epic face off with Yash as Ravana

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