The best ending for Drishyam is NO Drishyam 4. Why Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Pathak are RIGHT to end the blockbuster franchise

At a time when Bollywood is obsessed with franchises and cinematic universes, Drishyam: The Conclusion has proved that knowing when to end a successful story could be as important as knowing how to begin one.

The best ending for Drishyam is NO Drishyam 4. Why Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Pathak are RIGHT to end the blockbuster franchise

The phenomenal success of Drishyam The Conclusion has once again demonstrated the extraordinary popularity of Ajay Devgn's Vijay Salgaonkar. Released on October 2, the suspense thriller has emerged as one of the biggest Bollywood successes of 2026, crossing the Rs. 500 crore mark at the worldwide box office. At a time when even star-studded entertainers are struggling to justify their budgets, Drishyam The Conclusion has proved that an engaging story, memorable characters and clever writing can still bring audiences to cinemas in huge numbers.

Going by conventional Bollywood logic, this should be the perfect opportunity to announce Drishyam 4. After all, why would any producer willingly discontinue a franchise capable of generating hundreds of crores?

Yet, director Abhishek Pathak has made it clear that the journey of Vijay Salgaonkar has reached its destination and that there are no plans for another instalment. It is a decision that deserves to be celebrated, not questioned. Because, sometimes, the smartest decision a filmmaker can make is to walk away from a goldmine. The Rs. 500 crore temptation

Let's face it. If Drishyam 4 were announced tomorrow, the trade would undoubtedly sit up and take notice. The combination of Ajay Devgn, Vijay Salgaonkar, October 2 and the promise of another mind-bending climax would be sufficient to generate enormous curiosity.

The producers already have something that filmmakers spend years trying to create: an established franchise with tremendous audience goodwill.

The first Drishyam (2015) gradually acquired a cult following, while Drishyam 2 (2022) emerged as a major theatrical success at a time when the Hindi film industry desperately needed reassurance that audiences were willing to return to cinemas. Drishyam The Conclusion has taken the franchise's commercial potential to an entirely different level.

Therefore, commercially speaking, making another instalment might appear to be a no-brainer.

But cinema cannot always be reduced to a balance sheet. There is a difference between a film making money because it has a compelling story and a film being made simply because there is money to be earned.

And that is precisely the trap which Drishyam must avoid.

The brilliance of Drishyam lies in its central premise. Vijay Salgaonkar is an ordinary family man blessed with extraordinary intelligence and an obsessive understanding of cinema. When his family faces an unimaginable crisis, he uses his knowledge, presence of mind and meticulous planning to protect his loved ones.

The character works because audiences identify with his circumstances, understand his desperation and are fascinated by his ability to remain several steps ahead of the investigating authorities.

But there is a limit to how many times the same formula can be repeated.

How many more investigations can Vijay outsmart? How many more officers can enter Goa determined to expose him? How many more times can audiences be asked to believe that the same family is caught in another elaborate cat-and-mouse game?

The first time, it was extraordinary. The second time, it was thrilling because the writers found an ingenious way to revisit the consequences of the original crime. The third film had the responsibility of bringing this remarkable journey to a satisfying conclusion.

A fourth instalment would face an even bigger challenge: justifying why a story that has already reached its conclusion needs to begin again.

There is also the danger of turning Vijay Salgaonkar into an almost superhuman figure. The character's greatest strength is that he is believable despite his extraordinary intelligence. If he continues to escape increasingly impossible circumstances, the franchise could eventually lose the very credibility that made it special.

Hindi cinema's growing dependence on established intellectual properties is understandable. Sequels offer brand recognition, relatively easier marketing and an audience already familiar with the characters.

But the success of a franchise should not automatically become a licence to extend it indefinitely.

Increasingly, Bollywood appears more interested in announcing the next instalment, spin-off or cinematic universe than allowing individual stories to breathe. Franchise-building is becoming an industrial strategy rather than a purely creative decision.

There is nothing inherently wrong with this approach. A well-written sequel can expand a fictional world and deliver an experience superior to its predecessor. However, the crucial question should always be whether the next film has a story worth telling.

Not whether the previous film collected Rs. 300 crores or Rs. 500 crores.

In that respect, the decision to conclude Drishyam is refreshing. It sends out a message that not every successful property needs to be exploited until audience enthusiasm disappears.

After all, the biggest threat to a beloved franchise is not necessarily a flop. Sometimes, it is one unnecessary sequel too many.

Sometimes, the best way to ensure that audiences remember a story forever is to resist the urge to keep telling it.

Drishyam has spent three films teaching us that Vijay Salgaonkar always knows how to stay one step ahead.

Perhaps the makers can take a lesson from their own protagonist and stay one step ahead of Bollywood's sequel obsession.

The audience may want Drishyam 4. The box office may justify Drishyam 4. But that doesn't mean Bollywood needs Drishyam 4.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Drishyam The Conclusion’s viral ‘Madira peeke so gaye?’ actor Ajeet Singh Pallawat was originally supposed to play Draupadi; reveals why makers changed it to Chanakya

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