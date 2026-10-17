Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has approached the Delhi High Court seeking protection of her personality and publicity rights against the alleged unauthorised use of her name, image, likeness and other aspects of her identity. Her plea also covers the alleged use of artificial intelligence (AI)-generated content and digital impersonation.

Kriti Sanon approaches Delhi High Court seeking protection against AI-generated impersonation, unauthorised use of identity

The matter came up before a single-judge Bench of Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav. During the hearing, the court asked Kriti's counsel to place on record relevant judgments, research papers and other material concerning the legal questions surrounding personality rights.

The High Court indicated that it would pass a comprehensive order after examining the judgments and research material submitted by the actress's legal team. The matter has now been listed for further hearing on October 29.

Kriti Sanon seeks protection of her identity in the digital space

Kriti's plea comes at a time when the unauthorised use of celebrities' identities through digital platforms has become an increasingly prominent legal issue. Apart from the unauthorised commercial use of names and images, courts are also dealing with cases involving AI-generated content, deepfakes, digital impersonation and fake endorsements.

Personality and publicity rights generally seek to protect aspects of an individual's identity from being commercially exploited or represented without authorisation. The growing use of generative AI has added another layer to these disputes, as digitally created images, videos and other content can closely imitate public figures.

The Delhi High Court has heard several cases in recent months involving celebrities and public figures seeking protection against such alleged misuse.

Also Read:EXCLUSIVE: Sabbir Khan reflects on the PRIDE of launching Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, Nidhhi Agerwal: “It becomes your GLORY”; says mass cinema needs to EVOLVE: “It should reach out to maximum people but with intellect. We can’t recycle the same tropes”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.