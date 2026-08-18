Ramayana to become first Indian film to release in ScreenX format worldwide

Ramayana, the opening chapter of Nitesh Tiwari’s two-part retelling of the epic, is set for a worldwide rollout in the ScreenX and 4DX formats this Diwali, marking the first time an Indian film has released in ScreenX, according to Variety India.

Ramayana to become first Indian film to release in ScreenX format worldwide

The agreement with CJ 4DPLEX will place the film in close to 1,300 ScreenX and 4DX auditoriums across the globe. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshmana. Namit Malhotra is producing the film under Prime Focus Studios, alongside DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, with Shridhar Raghavan writing the screenplay and Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman composing the score.

A wraparound viewing experience

ScreenX extends chosen portions of a film onto the side walls of the auditorium, creating a 270-degree field of view that pulls select sequences into the audience’s peripheral vision. For Ramayana, specific action and dramatic beats have been formatted for the side-wall presentation rather than the entire runtime playing across three screens.

The move follows Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which became the highest-grossing ScreenX release in India and was also the first film shot specifically for the format.

Adding physical sensation with 4DX

Where ScreenX widens the frame, 4DX leans into physical sensation, pairing motion-enabled seating with environmental effects timed to on-screen action. Auditoriums fitted for the format can deploy movement, vibration, wind, water, snow, scent and lighting cues, layering sensory detail onto the story rather than altering the image itself. Ramayana includes sequences built specifically for 4DX playback.

Part of a larger theatrical rollout

Ramayana is the first of two live-action films based on the Valmiki-attributed epic, produced by Prime Focus Studios with DNEG handling production and visual effects alongside Monster Mind Creations. Ravi Bansal and Ramsey Avery lead production design, while Terry Notary and Guy Norris oversee the action work. The second part is currently in production and is scheduled for a worldwide Diwali 2027 release.

With the ScreenX and 4DX deal now in place, Ramayana heads into its global Diwali 2026 release with two premium formats offering distinct ways to experience the film's large-scale visuals and action sequences.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor hits back at Ramayan VFX critics; says, “There’s countless hours of work where artists are working for years”

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