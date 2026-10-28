Producer Namit Malhotra spoke about his journey of bringing Ramayana to an international audience as the film held its Los Angeles premiere at the David Geffen Theater inside the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. Addressing the gathering, Malhotra described the screening as a significant moment in his career and reflected on his journey from starting a post-production company to producing an ambitious adaptation of the Indian epic. He also introduced director Nitesh Tiwari and the film’s lead cast, including Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash.

Ramayana producer Namit Malhotra calls Los Angeles premiere his “Oscar moment” ahead of November 5 release

“I wanted to host this evening at the Academy Theatre because this is my Oscar moment,” Malhotra said during his address.

Namit Malhotra reflects on his journey

Malhotra also spoke about his association with Los Angeles and his work in visual effects through DNEG. He noted that the company has won eight Academy Awards, including seven over the past 11 years, for its collaborations with filmmakers such as Christopher Nolan and Denis Villeneuve.

Reflecting on his beginnings, he said, “For a third generation film family background, garage startup kid at 19 with an Apple computer working with three of his teachers who are all of 21, Merzin, Prakash and Josefa, this is what dreams are made of and what better place to share this moment than the city of Angels, Los Angeles.”

Malhotra also recalled moving to Los Angeles in 2007 as part of his efforts to build a company that could connect Indian and international film industries. “In my pursuit of building a global company and connecting the east and the west I set foot in LA in 2007 and haven't looked back since,” he said.

He further spoke about the financial difficulties he faced during the 2008 crisis and how the experience shaped his journey. “An immigrant who lost 90% of his wealth with the fun times in 2008 as I'm sure some of you may remember to bounce back today and being able to bring the biggest independent production in the world the Ramayana, I can't even tell you what it feels like to stand here today,” he said.

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash introduced at premiere

During his address, Malhotra brought the film's key collaborators on stage. He introduced Nitesh Tiwari as the director, Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita. “As you all can see Ram without Sita does not work. So please welcome Sai Pallavi,” he said.

He then introduced Yash, who plays Ravana in the film, saying, “And the reason that you know this film happened or the conflict happened is because they have to fight Raavan, and that is the rocking star Yash.” Malhotra also acknowledged the contribution of international and Indian talent involved in the project, including composer Hans Zimmer and choreographer Terry Notary.

Namit Malhotra calls it a collaboration between India and the West

Speaking about the larger vision behind Ramayana, Malhotra said the film brought together talent from both India and the West. “I stand here to showcase the best of India and the best of the west working together to create a motion picture that means more to billions of people around the world than you all can imagine,” he said.

He also thanked his family, collaborators, backers and the Sony Pictures team for supporting the project. The Los Angeles premiere reportedly drew a large gathering of guests, with the primary screening at the 945-seat David Geffen Theater described by the makers as oversubscribed. The team also arranged an additional screening space to accommodate guests.

Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film is being produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations.

The two-part film is scheduled to begin with Part 1 on November 5, 2026, followed by Part 2 in Diwali 2027. The film is planned for release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, with Sony Pictures handling its international distribution.

Also Read: “Please don’t try to find small faults in VFX”: Yash makes an EMOTIONAL appeal at Ramayana event; urges fans to “PROTECT” Namit Malhotra

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.