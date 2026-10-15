Bengaluru is set to host the international trailer launch of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana today, October 15, with Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Rocking Star Yash, Ravi Dubey, composer A.R. Rahman and director Nitesh Tiwari expected to attend the event along with other members of the cast and crew.

Ramayana international trailer to be unveiled at Bengaluru event; Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi to attend

The event, hosted by Prime Focus Studios and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, comes as Sony Pictures begins its international campaign for the two-part epic ahead of its worldwide theatrical release. The international trailer will be unveiled in the presence of the film’s leading cast and creative team.

Ramayana international trailer to be unveiled in Bengaluru

The Bengaluru event marks the beginning of the film’s wider international promotional campaign, with Sony Pictures handling its global distribution outside India. The campaign is aimed at taking the Indian epic to audiences across international markets ahead of the first instalment’s theatrical release.

Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama in the film, while Sai Pallavi essays Sita. Yash will be seen as Ravana, with Sunny Deol playing Hanuman and Ravi Dubey portraying Lakshman. A.R. Rahman is among the composers associated with the project, with Nitesh Tiwari directing the film.

Ramayana to release in two parts

Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is planned as a two-part film series. The first part is scheduled to release worldwide on November 5, 2026, while the second instalment is set to arrive during Diwali 2027.

The film is scheduled to release across India in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. It will also be presented in IMAX.

Sony Pictures will distribute Ramayana internationally, excluding India, while Dharma Productions will handle distribution in the Hindi-speaking market.

With the international trailer set to be unveiled today, the Bengaluru event is expected to offer a closer look at the scale and visual treatment of the upcoming adaptation before its theatrical release next month.

Also Read: BREAKING: Ramayana is Ranbir Kapoor’s second film after Animal to be 3 hours+; gets PG-13 rating in USA

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