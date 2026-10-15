Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela’s upcoming romantic musical, directed by Anurag Basu, has locked April 30, 2027 as its theatrical release date. The untitled film is produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, with music composed by Pritam.

Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela’s Anurag Basu-directed film locks April 30, 2027 release date

The project marks Kartik and Sreeleela’s first on-screen collaboration and is also Sreeleela’s Bollywood debut. The actress, who has primarily worked in South Indian cinema, gained wider attention in Hindi-speaking markets following her appearance in the song 'Kissik' from Pushpa 2.

Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela headline an intense romantic musical

The film is described as an original love story with music playing a central role in the narrative. While details about the plot remain under wraps, the project is not part of the Aashiqui franchise, despite earlier speculation linking Kartik to the popular romantic musical series.

The film has also been associated with the reported title Tu Meri Zindagi Hai, although an official title is yet to be announced.

Promotional glimpses released so far have featured Kartik in a rugged singer or rockstar avatar, with the actor seen performing with a guitar. The visuals have also offered glimpses of his romantic pairing with Sreeleela.

Directed by Anurag Basu, the film brings together the filmmaker’s storytelling with Pritam’s music and a lead pairing that is new to the Hindi film industry.

April 30 release gives Kartik-Sreeleela film a clear window

The April 30, 2027 release date places the film in a window without another major Hindi release currently announced for the same day. It arrives nearly three weeks after SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, which is scheduled for release on April 7, 2027.

The next major releases currently lined up are Lag Jaa Gale, starring Tiger Shroff, Lakshya and Janhvi Kapoor, and the Sourav Ganguly biopic DADA, both scheduled to arrive on May 14, 2027.

The release date therefore gives the Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela starrer a clear theatrical window before the next set of major releases in May.

The project is an important release for Sreeleela as she makes her entry into Bollywood with a leading role opposite Kartik. The actress has established herself in Telugu and Kannada cinema and has featured in several South Indian films.

Also Read: Anurag Basu CLARIFIES status of Kartik Aaryan, Sreeleela film: “Majority of the shooting is done is a myth”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.