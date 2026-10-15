BREAKING: Ramayana is Ranbir Kapoor’s second film after Animal to be 3 hours+; gets PG-13 rating in USA

The grand Diwali release, Ramayana, is three weeks away from release, and the excitement is steadily building up with each passing day. It's going to have the biggest release for an Indian film ever globally and the makers have been steadily working towards it. In a significant development, the censor process in the United States of America has been completed.

BREAKING: Ramayana is Ranbir Kapoor’s second film after Animal to be 3 hours+; gets PG-13 rating in USA

The Motion Picture Association has passed Ramayana with a PG-13 rating. This rating is similar to U/A in India and means that some material maybe inappropriate for children below the age of 13.

As per the Motion Picture Association website, Ramayana was awarded the said rating due to 'sequences of strong violence and action, and some bloody images'.

The other major development is that Ramayana has been passed internationally with a runtime of more than 3 hours. As per the website of IMAX, the duration of the film is 3 hours and 15 minutes. However, as per trade sources, the English version of Ramayana is expected to be shorter, at around 2 hours and 45 minutes. A clearer picture on this front will emerge in a few days.

Ramayana is Ranbir Kapoor's immediate release after Animal (2023). Incidentally, it is also the second film of his career, after Animal, to have a duration of more than 3 hours.

Also Read: Ramayana: Anupam Kher lends his voice to Jatayu as makers unveil new poster titled ‘The Wings of Dharma’

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.