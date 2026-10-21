Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the mythological epic stars Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, alongside Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey and Arun Govil in pivotal roles.

Ramayana: Part 1, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, has received a significant boost ahead of its theatrical release, with West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari confirming that the mythological film will be made tax-free in the state. Speaking to ANI, the Chief Minister also referred to films such as The Kerala Story, The Kashmir Files and The Bengal Files while discussing the decision, and indicated that more mythological stories could make their way to the big screen in the coming years.

Ramayana: Part 1 tax-free in West Bengal: CM confirms exemption for Ranbir Kapoor starrer

“The Ramayana film has been made tax-free. The Kerala Story, The Kashmir Files and The Bengal Files, all of these will be or have been made tax-free, and the same will apply to 'Ramayana'. In the days to come, we will see films on Shri Krishna and Arjuna, as well as the Mahabharata,” the West Bengal CM told ANI.

The announcement could make Ramayana: Part 1 more accessible to audiences across West Bengal, potentially supporting its theatrical prospects in a key market. The exemption is expected to draw attention to the film’s release in Kolkata and other parts of the state, although the precise implementation and impact on ticket prices will depend on the applicable tax arrangements.

Conceived as the first instalment of a planned two-part cinematic saga, Ramayana: Part 1 is a Hindi-language mythological film based on the ancient Sanskrit epic attributed to Valmiki. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, who has co-written the screenplay with Shridhar Raghavan, the film will bring the story of Prince Rama of Ayodhya, his exile and the trials surrounding his journey to the big screen on an ambitious scale.

The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, with Sai Pallavi portraying Sita. Kannada superstar Yash, widely known for his work in the K.G.F franchise, takes on the role of Ravana. Ravi Dubey will portray Lakshmana, adding another prominent name to the film’s ensemble.

The supporting cast includes Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman and Anupam Kher as Maharishi Vashistha. The film also features Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Vivek Oberoi as Meghnada, also known as Indrajit, and Kunal Kapoor as Lord Indra.

Further additions to the ensemble include Adinath Kothare as Bharata, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi and Indira Krishnan as Kausalya. Veteran actor Arun Govil, who became synonymous with Lord Rama after portraying the character in Ramanand Sagar’s iconic 1987 television series, will play King Dasharatha in the upcoming film. His casting adds a nostalgic dimension to a project revisiting one of Indian mythology’s most enduring stories.

Ramayana: Part 1 is being mounted on an ambitious scale by producer Namit Malhotra, associated with visual effects company DNEG, and Yash. The production aims to bring the epic’s characters, settings and pivotal events to life through large-scale visual effects and an expansive cinematic treatment.

The film’s music is being composed by A. R. Rahman and renowned German composer Hans Zimmer, bringing together two internationally recognised composers for the project.

With the West Bengal Chief Minister confirming the tax-free status of Ramayana, the film has gained an additional talking point ahead of its theatrical arrival.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor says Rakul Preet Singh will surprise audiences with her performance in Ramayana

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