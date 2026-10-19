Advance bookings for Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, will open across India on October 20, coinciding with Dussehra. The film, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on November 5, 2026.

Ramayana advance bookings to open on Dussehra ahead of November 5 theatrical release

According to the makers, audiences will be able to book tickets through major ticketing platforms and choose from premium theatrical formats, including IMAX. The announcement comes ahead of the film’s planned worldwide release next month.

Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is planned as a two-part cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic. The film features Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi in key roles.

The music for the film has been composed by Hans Zimmer and A. R. Rahman, bringing the two composers together for the project. The makers are planning a release across five languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

The first instalment of Ramayana will arrive in cinemas on November 5, 2026. The second part is scheduled to release during Diwali 2027.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Addinath M Kothare recalls his FIRST meeting with Ranbir Kapoor in school: “He was very tall and lean, towering over me!”; DISMISSES Ramayana’s social media negativity: “It’s all due to algorithms”

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