Aamir Khan met Raj Thackeray for THIS reason; childhood friendship and family milestone behind the visit

Aamir Khan recently met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, and Bollywood Hungama has now learnt the reason behind the actor’s visit. According to well-placed sources, Aamir and Raj have known each other since childhood and share a longstanding personal equation. The actor reportedly visited Raj to congratulate him on becoming a grandfather for the second time on September 7.

Aamir Khan met Raj Thackeray for THIS reason; childhood friendship and family milestone behind the visit

The meeting was, therefore, seemingly a personal gesture from Aamir, who wanted to extend his wishes to an old acquaintance on the special family occasion. Raj Thackeray recently welcomed his second grandchild, making the occasion an important milestone for the Thackeray family. Aamir’s visit to congratulate him reflects the longstanding bond the two share.

While the meeting has attracted attention, the reason behind it appears to be a simple yet heartfelt one: a childhood connection and a personal visit to convey congratulations on a family milestone.

Also Read: Aamir Khan meets Raj Thackeray as Imran Khan challenges leave India notice in Bombay High Court

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