The actor addresses the figures surrounding his financial liabilities, the long-running Ata Pata Laapata case and the legal battles he says have continued since 2012.

Rajpal Yadav has opened up about the financial and legal challenges he has faced over the years, offering his perspective on the debt figures surrounding him. In an interview with NDTV, the actor spoke about his current liabilities, his approach towards repayment and the multiple legal cases he says he has dealt with since the release of his directorial venture Ata Pata Laapata.

Rajpal Yadav breaks silence on debt controversy, says “Roughly Rs 25-30 crores” is currently owed

The actor’s comments come at a time when his long-running financial dispute has once again come into focus. In July 2026, the Delhi High Court upheld Rajpal Yadav’s conviction in seven cheque-bounce cases linked to the financing of Ata Pata Laapata. The court reduced his sentence to three months in each case, with the sentences to run concurrently, and also imposed financial penalties.

The dispute dates back to 2010, when a company invested Rs 5 crores in Ata Pata Laapata. According to the Delhi High Court judgment, an agreement provided for repayment of Rs 8 crores, including the agreed profit, while Rajpal Yadav and his wife Radha Rajpal Yadav had signed as guarantors. The subsequent repayment dispute led to cheque-bounce proceedings that continued for years.

Against this backdrop, Rajpal has now spoken about the broader picture of his financial obligations. He claimed that his current debt is significantly lower than the highest figure associated with him over the years. "Roughly Rs 25-30 crore. At one point, the figure had reached nearly Rs 50 crore over 15-20 years, but repayments, family responsibilities, and court cases reduced it. Since 2012, when my film release was first stayed by the High Court, I've faced 30-35 cases across different places. But I've always said I'm entangled, not drowned. Agreements, cheques, or verbal commitments - all are honoured with respect," he said.

Rajpal also disputed what he described as inflated or inaccurate figures being circulated about the money he has received from others. The actor maintained that the financial assistance he received was used appropriately and that he remains committed to returning it. He added, "Whoever helped, I'm deeply grateful. But the figures circulating are misleading. Assistance was used properly and will be returned. The confusion is that people assume amounts without knowing the facts."

The actor further explained that borrowing and lending money have both been part of his financial journey. He said that his liabilities accumulated over a period of years while he was also helping others financially. "I've given money to about 150 people, borrowed from 150 as well. In life, when you attempt something big, you may face losses of Rs 10-20 crore, and debts of Rs 10, 20, 30 crore pile up. But you also repay them through your earnings," he shared.

Rajpal’s comments come shortly after another financial development involving his properties. Earlier this month, the Central Bank of India initiated recovery proceedings over reported outstanding dues of Rs 16.61 crore and issued notices concerning properties in Shahjahanpur. An online auction has been scheduled for September 9 if the dues are not cleared.

The actor’s comments about cheques also touch upon the broader context of his long-running legal battles. While cheque-bounce cases have formed a significant part of the proceedings against him, Rajpal said he views the existence of cheques as evidence of financial agreements and commitments rather than an indication of an intention to avoid repayment. "If cheques are in circulation, it means agreements were made. That itself is proof of honesty - whether for guarantee or security. Money doesn't belong to one kitchen alone; the kitchens of 140 crore people in this country depend on circulating money," he stated.

The financial controversy surrounding Rajpal Yadav has therefore involved multiple proceedings and liabilities over different periods. The Ata Pata Laapata-related cheque-bounce cases and the more recent Central Bank recovery proceedings are among the developments that have kept the actor’s financial situation in focus.

Despite the legal setbacks and financial obligations, Rajpal’s latest remarks indicate that he views the situation as a prolonged financial entanglement rather than an insurmountable crisis, while maintaining that he intends to honour his commitments.

Also Read: Rajpal Yadav’s properties to be auctioned on September 9 in over Rs 16 crores loan case: Report

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