Rajpal Yadav's two Shahjahanpur properties will reportedly be auctioned on September 9 as the bank seeks to recover dues in a Rs 16.61 crores loan case.

Rajpal Yadav’s properties to be auctioned on September 9 in over Rs 16 crores loan case: Report

Actor Rajpal Yadav has reportedly suffered another setback in his long-running financial troubles. According to a report by NDTV, two of the actor's properties in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, are set to be auctioned by the Central Bank of India as part of efforts to recover outstanding loan dues of over Rs 16.61 crores.

Rajpal Yadav’s properties to be auctioned on September 9 in over Rs 16 crores loan case: Report

The latest development comes as the actor's cheque-bounce case remains unresolved.

Bank initiates auction process

As per the report, the Central Bank of India, Mumbai, has issued official auction notices for two properties owned by Rajpal Yadav. One property is located in Shahjahanpur city, while the other is situated in a nearby village.

The auction is scheduled to take place online on September 9.

The report states that the actor owes the bank Rs 16.61 crores and Rs 64,000, while the combined value of the two properties is estimated to be around Rs 3.19 crores.

Loan linked to Aata Pata Lapata

According to the report, Rajpal Yadav had taken the loan to finance his 2012 film Aata Pata Lapata. Following an alleged failure to repay the loan, the bank took possession of the mortgaged properties and initiated recovery proceedings. Bank records reportedly show that the Shahjahanpur assets include agricultural land and a house in a village, along with another property in the city.

The report further claims that properties belonging to Rajpal Yadav's wife, Radha Yadav, and his mother, Godavari Yadav, were pledged as guarantor assets when the loan was taken. Based on this arrangement, the bank has reportedly proceeded with action against the mortgaged properties.

Auction process reportedly extends beyond Uttar Pradesh

Apart from the Shahjahanpur properties, the report also suggests that the process of auctioning some of Rajpal Yadav's properties in Mumbai is currently underway.

The actor has not yet publicly reacted to the latest reports regarding the proposed auction.

Also Read: Rajpal Yadav sentenced to three months in jail in cheque bounce case; Delhi HC cites repeated defaults

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