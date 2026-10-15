Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha has been discharged from the hospital after successfully undergoing spine surgery following an accident in Bali earlier this month. Her team shared the update, confirming that the procedure went well and that the actor has returned home to continue her recovery.

Nushrratt Bharuccha undergoes spine surgery, discharged from hospital; team shares health update

In a statement, her team said, “After going through a difficult and challenging phase following her unfortunate accident, Nushrratt Bharuccha has successfully undergone spine surgery. We are relieved to share that the surgery went well, and she has now been discharged from the hospital.”

The statement added that Nushrratt is now at home, where she will focus on healing and regaining her strength. While her surgery was successful, her team noted that her recovery would take time.

“Nushrratt is finally back home, surrounded by care and comfort, as she begins the important journey towards recovery. While the road to complete recovery will take time, she remains positive and is focusing on healing and regaining her strength,” the statement read.

Her team also thanked fans and well-wishers for their support during this period. “We sincerely thank everyone for the overwhelming love, concern, prayers and good wishes extended to her during this difficult time,” the statement added.

Nushrratt Bharuccha’s accident and recovery

Nushrratt was on a work-cum-holiday trip to Bali when the accident occurred around October 1. Her team initially described the incident as an “unfortunate accident”, without disclosing details about its exact cause.

Following the incident, the actor was treated and kept under observation at a hospital in Bali. She was subsequently airlifted to Mumbai by air ambulance for further evaluation and corrective spine surgery.

In the days following the incident, Nushrratt also shared glimpses of her recovery through Instagram Stories. One post featured a reclining wheelchair placed beside a window overlooking a sunset, accompanied by the caption, “Been chasing sunsets forever, And just like that… my view changed. But, Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost.”

In another update, the actor shared a picture of herself smiling in bed while watching the song ‘Gerua’ from Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s film Dilwale. The post carried the message, “Healing slowly, dreaming endlessly.”

With her team now confirming her discharge, Nushrratt has returned home and begun the next phase of her recovery. Further details about her recovery timeline have not been shared.

Also Read: Nushrratt Bharuccha drops latest health update from the hospital; thanks Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol

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