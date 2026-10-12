In her second post since the Bali accident, the actress shares a cheerful glimpse from her hospital bed with a hopeful message about recovery

Nushrratt Bharuccha has shared another health update, and this one comes with a smile. On Monday, 12 October, the actress took to Instagram to post a video from her hospital bed, offering fans a look at her recovery after the accident in Bali.

Nushrratt Bharuccha drops latest health update from the hospital; thanks Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol

In the video, Nushrratt is seen resting on the bed, surrounded by hospital staff who are feeding her a meal. She is enjoying the Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol song "Gerua" from Dilwale as it plays. She captioned the post, "And just like that, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol bring a smile to my face. A reminder, things get better.... little by little... they always do. Healing slowly, dreaming endlessly..."

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The post follows her first update on October 10, when she shared an Instagram Story of an empty reclining wheelchair facing a sunset, captioned, "Been chasing sunsets forever, And just like that.. my view changed. But, Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost."

For the unversed, Nushrratt suffered a spinal fracture in an accident in early October 2026 while on a work-cum-holiday trip to Bali, Indonesia. She was hospitalised at a local medical facility, placed under close observation, and advised to undergo corrective spinal surgery.

Her team issued a statement soon after the news broke. It read, "Nushrratt Bharuccha, who was in Bali for a work-cum-holiday trip, met with an unfortunate accident and suffered a fracture in her spine. At present, our immediate priority is her health and ensuring she receives the necessary medical care. We are currently making arrangements to bring Nushrratt back to Mumbai from Bali via an air ambulance, where she will undergo the surgery." The team added that her shooting schedules and public commitments had been put on hold and urged fans and the media to respect her privacy.

She was airlifted to Mumbai by air ambulance on October 2. Visuals from the airport showed her being moved on a stretcher under medical supervision, accompanied by close associates, so she could undergo treatment and rehabilitation in her home city.

Her representatives have not detailed how the accident happened, describing it only as an "unfortunate accident." Social media speculation about the cause has not been confirmed. Reports have also clarified that online claims about a permanent impact on her mobility were unfounded and that her medical team had made no such prognosis.

With two upbeat posts in three days, Nushrratt's updates suggest a positive outlook as she focuses on her recovery.

Also Read: Nushrratt Bharuccha shares first post since Bali accident with a sunset and an empty wheelchair: “Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost”

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