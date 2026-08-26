The actress revealed she has been advised complete bed rest and opens up about the importance of recovery while continuing to train for future challenges.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has opened up about a recent injury she suffered during a workout session. The actor reportedly injured herself while performing a deadlift and was subsequently required to take complete bed rest. Sharing an update on social media, Nimrit spoke about the experience and emphasised the need to prioritise recovery while training.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia suffers deadlift injury; says, “I will bounce back, but I also want to bounce back the right way”

For Nimrit, who maintains an active fitness routine, the injury has meant temporarily stepping away from her regular workouts. However, the actor said she is viewing the break as an opportunity to allow her body to recover rather than treating it as a setback. She said, “This has honestly been one of the most painful experiences for me, and it has made me realise once again that no matter how strong or experienced you think you are, you can never take your body or a workout movement lightly. I injured myself while doing a deadlift, and it was serious enough that I had to take complete bed rest. For someone who loves being active and enjoys training, being forced to pause is not easy, but I have realised that sometimes you have to stop, rest and allow your body to recover. I don’t mind pausing right now because I know I am preparing myself for the battle that comes ahead. I will bounce back, but I also want to bounce back the right way.”

Nimrit also used the experience to underline the importance of paying attention to physical fatigue, sleep and nutrition while exercising. She urged those who train regularly to give recovery the same importance as their workouts. “I would genuinely urge everyone to be mindful whilst training & listening to your body. If your body feels fatigued, if you are under slept, if your nutrition isn’t proper; take active measures to fix it. Recovery is as important as training. And we often miss out on balancing between the two. I have had to acknowledge & learn this the hard way, you shouldn’t have to,” Nimrit added.

The actor is currently focusing on rest and recuperation as she works towards returning to her fitness routine. Rather than rushing her comeback, Nimrit has indicated that she intends to give herself the time required to recover properly.

Her latest update also highlights a more measured approach to fitness, with the actor acknowledging that pushing physical limits needs to be balanced with adequate rest and recovery. For now, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is taking a pause before preparing to resume her training and other professional commitments.

Also Read: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia recalls shooting Ab Hoga Hisaab in Punjab: “It truly felt like a homecoming”

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