Veteran filmmaker Kuku Kohli has passed away today at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai due to heart related ailments, according to sources. He was the husband of veteran actress Aruna Irani.

Phool Aur Kaante filmmaker Kuku Kohli dies

Kohli had reportedly been undergoing treatment at the Mumbai hospital. Further details about his health condition and the cause of death are awaited.

Kuku Kohli, whose real name was Avtar Kohli, was known for directing several Hindi films, including Phool Aur Kaante, Suhaag, Haqeeqat, Anari No. 1 and Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa. He is particularly remembered for Phool Aur Kaante, which marked Ajay Devgn's debut as a leading actor in 1991.

Kohli married actress Aruna Irani in 1990. He was previously married to Rita Kohli and had two daughters, Pooja Kohli and filmmaker Karishma Kohli, from his first marriage.

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