SHOCKING: The Odyssey FORCED out of IMAX despite HISTORIC Rs. 90 cr collections from 34 IMAX screens and 43% occupancy on Day 40; Toxic takes over ALL shows

For 40 days, The Odyssey had a historic performance at the 34 IMAX cinemas of India. The film performed strongly even in the normal theatres but in IMAX, the earnings were rock-solid even after the film entered its sixth week. Sadly, this unbelievable run will now come to a halt, thanks to the release of Toxic, starring Yash, on August 26.

SHOCKING: The Odyssey FORCED out of IMAX despite HISTORIC Rs. 90 cr collections from 34 IMAX screens and 43% occupancy on Day 40; Toxic takes over ALL shows

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Toxic is carrying tremendous buzz and moreover, it is an IMAX release. Hence, its distributors asked for all the IMAX shows. However, the performance of The Odyssey is at another level. Even after so many days and weeks, several shows across the country are going house-full. In fact, on Tuesday, August 25, the last day of the film in IMAX, the shows were running with huge occupancy. Of course, the discounted rates played a part. But when viewers are turning up in such large numbers on the 40th day, it is a feat.”

The source continued, “This proves that there’s a lot of gas left in the tank. Warner Bros, which distributed The Odyssey, asked for just one show in IMAX, considering the continued demand, from August 26. Sadly, the demand was not accepted as the distributors of Toxic were clear that they wanted all shows in IMAX.”

The silver lining is that the IMAX screen at Broadway Cinemas in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, has proved to be an exception. From August 26, it will continue to play two shows of The Odyssey, at 11:30 am and 11:00 pm. Toxic, meanwhile, will be showcased at 7:40 am, 3:10 pm and 7:05 pm.

The Odyssey box office performance in India

The Odyssey has collected around Rs. 184.23 crores in 40 days in India. Interestingly, its collections from IMAX alone stand at nearly Rs. 90-91 crores. In other words, nearly 50% of the film’s India collections have come from the IMAX format.

Out of its 40-day run so far, The Odyssey collected more than Rs. 1 crore on as many as 33 days. On August 25, the last day of its full-fledged IMAX run, the film collected Rs. 71 lakhs from IMAX alone, while its collections across all formats stood at around Rs. 83 lakhs. The occupancy across IMAX screens on August 25 was an impressive 43%.

An industry insider commented, “Had The Odyssey been allowed even one show on each IMAX screen, it had the potential to cross the Rs. 100 crore mark from IMAX alone. It would have been a record difficult to beat for years to come.”

The insider also revealed, “Maybe, after a week or two, The Odyssey may make a comeback in IMAX. In that case, it still has a shot at earning Rs. 100 crores. At the same time, once a film goes out of IMAX, there is always a risk of its momentum getting broken.”

The 40-day collections of The Odyssey

Week 1 - Rs. 85.65 cr

Week 2 - Rs. 45.67 cr

Week 3 - Rs. 24.15 cr

Week 4 - Rs. 15.65 cr

Week 5 - Rs. 7.74 cr

Week 6 [5 days] - Rs. 5.39 cr

The 40-day collections of The Odyssey in the IMAX format

Week 1 - Rs. 27.97 cr

Week 2 - Rs. 22.45 cr

Week 3 - Rs. 16.10 cr

Week 4 - Rs. 12.11 cr

Week 5 - Rs. 6.53 cr

Week 6 [5 days] - Rs. 5.11 cr

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