The actress spoke about filming the revenge drama in Patiala, her bond with co-stars Shaheer Sheikh and Avinash Mishra, and her approach to portraying her character.

Amazon MX Player's latest revenge drama Ab Hoga Hisaab has begun streaming, and actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has opened up about her experience of working on the series. From revisiting familiar places in Punjab to building a rapport with her co-stars, the actress shared several memories from the shoot while reflecting on the project.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia recalls shooting Ab Hoga Hisaab in Punjab: “It truly felt like a homecoming”

Produced by Arré Studio, Ab Hoga Hisaab revolves around brothers Bobby and Bunty Manocha, whose lives take an unexpected turn following a life-changing incident. The series explores themes of family, loyalty and revenge and features Sanjay Kapoor and Shaheer Sheikh in leading roles, along with Mouni Roy, Avinash Mishra, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Harman Singha and Aasheema Vardaan.

Speaking about working with Shaheer Sheikh and Avinash Mishra, Nimrit highlighted the comfort and understanding they developed during filming. She said, “Both of them have been an absolute treat to work with. There is a sense of mutual respect, admiration, and ease that all three of us share. We were incredibly receptive to each other’s energies during scenes, and I think that comes through beautifully in the episodes.”

Sharing one of her favourite off-screen memories, she added, “One of my favourite memories was a day when the three of us simply explored the city, shared meals, and spoke openly about our lives. That sense of trust and camaraderie made working together even more special and reflected in our performances.”

The actress also reflected on filming in Punjab, particularly in Patiala, a city she has visited frequently over the years. “I absolutely love Patiala. I have been visiting since childhood because I have cousins there. Plus, during my time at law school, my college was affiliated with Punjabi University Patiala, and we would often visit RGNLU for fests. In fact, I got through the first round of Femina Miss India 2018 after winning the Campus Princess title in Patiala, so it truly felt like a homecoming. The food indulgences definitely top the list of memories. As a team, we would often go on ‘geddis’ on bullets between shots and stuff ourselves with street food, which in retrospect, probably wasn’t the wisest decision.”

Nimrit also discussed how she prepares for a role and maintains a distinction between her personal identity and the characters she portrays. “With experience, I have learnt how not to let my personal experiences seep into the journey of my character. Of course, during prep, it’s natural to draw subconscious parallels. But once I am on set, I come fully prepared. I spend enough time with a character that I could even tell you her favourite song or colour, for instance. From the very beginning, my effort has always been to make sure the audience sees the character and forgets Nimrit in that moment”, she concluded.

Ab Hoga Hisaab is currently streaming for free on Amazon MX Player and is available across mobile devices, Connected TVs, the Amazon shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, JioTV and Airtel Xstream.

Also Read: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia teams up with Parambrata Chatterjee for new project; Nainital shoot sparks buzz

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