Actress Neha Sharma has issued a strong warning against the unauthorised use of her face and likeness in AI-generated videos and images. On October 17, the actor took to social media to ask people creating or circulating such content to remove it immediately and refrain from using her identity without consent.

Neha Sharma warns against unauthorised AI content using her likeness: “I will take legal action”

In her post, Neha wrote, “Anyone using my face or likeness to create AI-generated videos or images without my consent is hereby warned to STOP IMMEDIATELY.”

She further asked for any such content already posted online to be taken down. “Take down all such content already posted and refrain from creating, editing, or circulating any further AI-generated videos or images using my identity. Using my face in this manner to misrepresent me or malign my reputation is completely unacceptable.”

Neha Sharma says she does not consent to use of her face

Emphasising that the use of her identity has not been authorised, Neha stated, “I DO NOT CONSENT TO THE UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MY FACE OR LIKENESS.”

The actor also warned those behind the creation or circulation of the content that she intends to pursue legal action. “Consider this a formal warning: I WILL TAKE LEGAL ACTION AGAINST EVERY INDIVIDUAL RESPONSIBLE FOR CREATING, POSTING, OR CIRCULATING SUCH CONTENT,” she wrote.

Addressing users who may believe that anonymous accounts or AI-generated material could shield them from accountability, Neha added, “No one should assume that hiding behind a fake account or the use of AI will protect them from accountability.” She ended the post with a direct message: “TAKE IT DOWN NOW. YOU HAVE BEEN WARNED.”

Anyone using my face or likeness to create AI-generated videos or images without my consent is hereby warned to STOP IMMEDIATELY. Take down all such content already posted and refrain from creating, editing, or circulating any further AI-generated videos or images using my identity. Using my face in this manner to misrepresent me or malign my reputation is completely unacceptable.

I DO NOT CONSENT TO THE UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MY FACE OR LIKENESS. Consider this a formal warning: I WILL TAKE LEGAL ACTION AGAINST EVERY INDIVIDUAL RESPONSIBLE FOR CREATING, POSTING, OR CIRCULATING SUCH CONTENT. No one should assume that hiding behind a fake account or the use of AI will protect them from accountability. TAKE IT DOWN NOW. YOU HAVE BEEN WARNED. — Neha Sharma (@Officialneha) October 17, 2026

Neha Sharma’s upcoming project

On the professional front, Neha Sharma is set to appear in the upcoming Punjabi film Sanjog. Directed by Harish Gargi, the film also stars Jassie Gill and Happy Raikoti.

Sanjog is scheduled to release worldwide in theatres on November 27, 2026.

Also Read: When roles dry up, Reels pay up: Neha Sharma’s Rs. 290 subscription row reveals Bollywood’s brutal non-superstar economy

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