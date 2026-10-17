The trailer of Doosra, which was recently unveiled, has caught attention for its unusual storytelling. The film not only revisits Sourav Ganguly's iconic moment following India's historic victory over England in the 2002 NatWest Series final but also follows the parallel story of Tara (Plabita Borthakur), a young girl growing up in a deeply conservative household in Rajasthan. While films of this nature are usually expected to receive a 'U' or 'U/A' certificate, Doosra has been granted an 'A' certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Interestingly, director Abhinay Deo willingly accepted the adult certification rather than agree to certain cuts. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, the filmmaker revealed why he took this decision.

EXCLUSIVE: Frontal nudity gets censor clearance! CBFC retains 2-second adult magazine shot in Doosra; Abhinay Deo calls it an “achievement”

When asked about the certification Doosra received from the CBFC, Abhinay Deo said, "It’s an adult-rated movie due to a few scenes. I was there at the censor screening and they asked me, ‘What rating do you want?’. I suggested a U/A rating. They agreed but asked us to cut 3 scenes. I told them, ‘If we can get the film passed with an A-rating and without a cut, I won’t mind’. They said, ‘If you are okay with adult-rating, we won’t cut a single shot’. I agreed."

Abhinay Deo remarked, "It’s an achievement as nowadays, even films with ‘A’ have to go through cuts."

One of the scenes that contributed to the 'A' certification features Tara's father (Ankur Vikal) catching her with an adult magazine during her childhood. The sequence includes a clear, two-second shot of a nude photograph of a woman in the magazine. The CBFC has often been strict about the depiction of nudity on screen, with several films facing cuts over such content. However, in this case, the board allowed the shot to remain intact.

Abhinay Deo revealed, "Those 2-3 shots, which they wanted to cut, were integral to the film. One was the magazine shot. Then, we had a reference where we touched upon the Babri Masjid episode. They told me, ‘Thoda kam kar do, change kar do’. I confessed that I didn’t want to touch the film."

Was Abhinay Deo apprehensive about losing out on the under-18 audience because of the adult certification? He replied, "No, because this is not a film for teenagers to watch, though it is relevant to them."

Doosra is scheduled to release in cinemas on October 23.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: 15 years after Delhi Belly, Abhinay Deo could make HISTORY again with Doosra; may become the ONLY director in Indian cinema to have two films released WITHOUT interval

More Pages: Doosra Box Office Collection

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