The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has demolished parts of actor Ajay Devgn’s bungalow in Mumbai’s Juhu area following allegations of unauthorised construction. The civic action comes days after the municipal body issued a stop-work notice concerning structural alterations at the property.

BMC demolishes parts of Ajay Devgn’s Juhu bungalow over alleged unauthorised construction: Reports

Devgn’s 7,802-square-foot bungalow is located within the Kapole Co-operative Housing Society in Juhu. According to the BMC, construction-related work was being carried out at the property without the required municipal permissions.

BMC issues stop-work notice

The civic body said the work included internal alterations, the erection of partition walls, modifications to windows and other structural changes. The BMC subsequently issued a notice on September 10 under Section 354A of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act.

The notice directed that the work be stopped immediately and called for the submission of the necessary documents and permissions related to the construction.

According to the civic body, the construction activity continued despite the notice. BMC officials subsequently visited the property and took action against the portions of the structure that it deemed unauthorised.

Visuals from the spot showed civic officials using a hammer to dismantle parts of the construction.

Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3 continues its theatrical run

The civic action comes as Ajay Devgn’s latest release, Drishyam 3, continues its run in theatres. The third and final instalment of the crime thriller franchise was released on October 2 and has reportedly crossed the Rs 400 crore mark at the global box office.

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film also stars Shriya Saran, Tabu and Akshaye Khanna. Drishyam 3 has received largely positive reviews, with its performances, suspense and twists drawing attention from critics and audiences.

The film marks the latest chapter in the franchise, which follows Vijay Salgaonkar and his family as they attempt to deal with the consequences of a crime and the investigation surrounding it.

Also Read: The best ending for Drishyam is NO Drishyam 4. Why Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Pathak are RIGHT to end the blockbuster franchise

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