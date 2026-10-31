The accused allegedly bypassed standard procedures and raised expenses without submitting supporting documents, according to the prosecution.

The makers of Naagzilla, starring Kartik Aaryan, have initiated legal action over alleged financial irregularities during the film’s production, with three production executives accused of misappropriating more than Rs. 3.92 crores. In the latest development, a Mumbai sessions court has rejected the anticipatory bail applications filed by the three accused, observing that there was prima facie material indicating their involvement in the case.

Naagzilla producers take legal action over alleged Rs. 3.92 crores misappropriation; Mumbai court rejects anticipatory bail pleas of 3 production executives

According to a PTI report, Additional Sessions Judge M Mohiuddin of the Dindoshi court also noted that custodial interrogation was necessary for a detailed investigation into the alleged financial irregularities. The accused have been identified as Kuldeep Singh Champawat (47), who was working as a consultant and signing authority; Mahipal Karan Rathore (42), a service provider and executive producer; and Shivkumar Tiwari (45), who was appointed as the line producer.

The complaint was filed by Tukaram Mahadev Sawant, an accountant with Mahaveer Jain Films Pvt. Ltd. According to the complaint, Mahaveer Jain Films had entered into an agreement with Dharma Productions on October 30 last year to produce Naagzilla with a budget of Rs. 82.50 crores.

As part of the production arrangements, Champawat was approached to handle the film’s production work. He subsequently recommended Rathore as a service provider, while Tiwari was brought on board as the line producer. Tiwari was responsible for appointing vendors for various production requirements, including vehicles, makeup and junior artistes.

The prosecution has alleged that the three executives worked together to bypass the production company’s standard operating procedures and incurred expenses amounting to Rs. 3,92,76,308 without providing the necessary bills or supporting documents. The complaint also refers to alleged inflated vendor bills and fabricated invoices.

Further, the investigating officer reportedly informed the court that the accused had allegedly demanded commissions and expensive items from vendors in exchange for awarding them work and clearing payments. These allegations form part of the investigation, and the accused have not been convicted.

The court’s rejection of their anticipatory bail pleas marks a significant development in the case, which concerns alleged financial misconduct during a major film production.

Naagzilla: Naag Lok Ka Pehla Kaand is a fantasy-adventure comedy directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and written by Gautam Mehra. The film features Kartik Aaryan in the lead role as an ichchhadhari naag and also stars Preity Mukhundhan. Produced by Dharma Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films, the film is scheduled to release in cinemas on February 12, 2027.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan-starrer Naagzilla wraps shoot on a sweet note; Ravi Kishan and team celebrate as Mahaveer Jain, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba say, “Dharma is the BEST company to partner with”

More Pages: Naagzilla Box Office Collection

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