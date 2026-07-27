EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan-starrer Naagzilla wraps shoot on a sweet note; Ravi Kishan and team celebrate as Mahaveer Jain, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba say, “Dharma is the BEST company to partner with”

Bollywood Hungama has been at the forefront of breaking news on Naagzilla. We have now exclusively learned that it’s a wrap on the film’s shoot. Moreover, we also stumbled upon an exclusive picture of the cake that was cut on the last day of filming.

EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan-starrer Naagzilla wraps shoot on a sweet note; Ravi Kishan and team celebrate as Mahaveer Jain, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba say, “Dharma is the BEST company to partner with”

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Most of the shoot of Naagzilla had been completed, but one day of filming remained. It took place yesterday, Sunday, July 26, in Mumbai. Ravi Kishan was present along with director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, writer Gautam Mehra and co-producer Divyansh Jain. They were jubilant about the wrap but also emotional, as they had shared a fun-filled and memorable journey while making the film. It was a hectic yet highly exciting shoot for the cast and crew.”

The source further said, “To celebrate the occasion, a cake bearing the words ‘Naagzilla Film Wrap’ was brought in and enjoyed by the cast and crew. Incidentally, July 25 was director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba’s birthday, which further added to the celebratory mood on the sets of Naagzilla.”

On this joyous occasion, Mahaveer Jain and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba jointly told Bollywood Hungama, “Dharma Productions is the best company to partner with. Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Marijke DeSouza and their entire team are simply the best. Also, we are thankful to each and every crew member of Naagzilla. Everyone has worked really hard to execute this grand vision.”

Naagzilla’s lead actor, Kartik Aaryan, who recently won his first National Award, was not present on the sets, as he had completed filming his portion earlier this year. The source continued, “Now that the shoot is 100% complete, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and his team are fully focused on post-production and the VFX. The film is set in a crazy world and is packed with maddening humour. According to the makers, its quirky world, outrageous comedy, solid casting and chartbuster soundtrack will draw audiences to cinemas.”

Naagzilla is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Mahaveer Jain’s Mahaveer Jain Films. It releases in cinemas on February 12, 2027.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Ravi Kishan to be the SURPRISE package in Kartik Aaryan’s Naagzilla; Mahaveer Jain reveals, “He upped the MADNESS by many notches”

More Pages: Naagzilla Box Office Collection

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