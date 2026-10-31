The romantic family drama marks the first onscreen collaboration between the two actors, with the makers reportedly preparing the 9 PM slot for its premiere in November.

Star Plus has revealed the title of its upcoming show featuring Gaurav Khanna and Shraddha Arya. Titled Dil Ki Bewafaiyaan, the romantic family drama is produced by Ektaa R Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms and will bring the two actors together onscreen for the first time. The show is reportedly being readied for a launch towards the end of November, although the channel is yet to announce its official premiere date and time.

Gaurav Khanna and Shraddha Arya starrer show gets its title; Star Plus unveils announcement promo of Dil Ki Bewafaiyaan

The title reveal follows an earlier teaser in which Gaurav and Shraddha were seen arriving at the Balaji Telefilms office, sparking curiosity about their collaboration. The project marks Gaurav’s return to daily fiction following Anupamaa, while Shraddha makes her comeback after her long-running association with Kundali Bhagya. It also marks her second collaboration with Balaji Telefilms, while Gaurav will be working with Ektaa R Kapoor for the first time.

Ektaa had previously spoken about bringing the two actors together and expressed her excitement about the casting. She had said, “Both have earned so much love from viewers, and I’ve wanted to see them share the screen for a long time. Now that it’s finally happening, I’m excited, nervous, and already imagining how audiences will react to them together!”

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The producer had also spoken about wanting to explore a love story following the conclusion of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2.0. Sharing her thoughts on the new project, she said, “The love viewers have given my shows over the years means so much to me, and with every new story, I hope to give them something they’ll connect with just as deeply. Kyunki gave viewers a finale to remember. Now, it’s time to give them a new beginning they’ll fall in love with."

Preparations for Dil Ki Bewafaiyaan are reportedly underway. Gaurav Khanna and Shraddha Arya recently participated in a puja ahead of the project, with pictures and videos from the occasion circulating on social media. While filming is yet to begin, the set of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2.0 is reportedly being revamped for the new production.

The show is expected to arrive after Diwali, tentatively in the last week of November, and is reportedly being considered for the 9 pm slot on Star Plus. The final scheduling details are awaited from the channel.

Also Read: Shraddha Arya reveals faces of her twins on their first birthday, shares adorable family moments

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