Filmmaker Hardik Gajjar has announced two upcoming projects following Krishnavataram. The director is set to explore Gujarat's folklore with Tana Riri and revisit an important chapter from the Mahabharata with Ajay Abhimanyu ki Mahabharat. The two films are scheduled to release in October 2027 and June 2028, respectively.

After Krishnavataram, Hardik Gajjar announces Tana Riri and Ajay Abhimanyu ki Mahabharat; films set for 2027 and 2028 releases

Gajjar reunites with Krishnavataram actor Sanskruti Jayana for Tana Riri, which draws from the story of the twin sisters Tana and Riri. Rooted in 16th-century Gujarat, the film will explore the lives of the sisters from Vadnagar, who are remembered for their musical abilities and their association with the region's cultural history.

The first poster of the film offers a glimpse of the period setting, featuring the twin sisters walking through the gates of a kingdom. The project aims to bring their story and its connection with Indian classical music to the big screen.

Hardik Gajjar to bring Abhimanyu's story to the big screen

Alongside Tana Riri, Gajjar is also developing Ajay Abhimanyu ki Mahabharat, a cinematic retelling centred on Abhimanyu, one of the prominent warriors from the Hindu epic.

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Known for his courage and sacrifice during the Kurukshetra war, Abhimanyu's story remains one of the significant episodes in the Mahabharata. The upcoming film will revisit his journey and the events associated with his role in the epic.

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Both projects are directed by Hardik Gajjar and produced by Athashrikatha Motion Pictures LLP. While Tana Riri is scheduled to arrive in cinemas in October 2027, Ajay Abhimanyu ki Mahabharat is slated for a June 2028 release.

With these announcements, Gajjar has two projects in the pipeline that draw from different aspects of India's storytelling traditions, one rooted in Gujarat's cultural history and the other in the Mahabharata.

Also Read: Pratik Gandhi’s next is a Gujarati romantic comedy directed by Hardik Gajjar

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