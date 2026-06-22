Mukesh Khanna collaborates with Samay Raina months after saying the comedian “should be paraded on a donkey”

Comedian Samay Raina and veteran actor Mukesh Khanna have surprised social media users with an unexpected collaboration months after the controversy surrounding India’s Got Latent. The two recently appeared together in a promotional advertisement, a development that has caught the attention of internet users given Khanna’s strong criticism of Raina in the past. The collaboration comes shortly after the return of India’s Got Latent, which launched a new season featuring actress Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in its opening episode.

Mukesh Khanna collaborates with Samay Raina months after saying the comedian “should be paraded on a donkey”

The advertisement, shared by Samay Raina on Instagram, begins with the comedian speaking on the phone. “Thanks, yaar. The show is returning now. As they say, darkness doesn’t prevail for long,” Samay says in the video. Moments later, Mukesh Khanna appears in his iconic Shaktimaan avatar. When Samay notices him, he jokingly asks, “What are you doing on my roof, sir?” Khanna responds, “Teri tedhi dumm seedhi karne ayaa hu, Samay Raina.”

The conversation continues with several references to the comedian’s past controversies. At one point, Khanna remarks, “After three FIRs, you don’t seem to have learnt a lesson. We will have to paint your face black.” He also comments on Samay’s style of humour, saying, “You live in India, but your jokes are American style.”

The exchange eventually shifts into a product promotion, before ending on a lighter note with Samay managing to make Khanna laugh. As the veteran actor exits, the comedian says, “Sorry, Shaktimaan.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samay Raina (@maisamayhoon)

The collaboration has attracted attention because of Mukesh Khanna’s earlier comments regarding the India’s Got Latent controversy. Last year, the comedian faced backlash after controversial remarks made on the show resulted in multiple FIRs and widespread criticism. Mukesh Khanna was among those who strongly condemned the incident.

In April this year, Khanna referred to Samay Raina as “kutte ki dum” in an Instagram post and wrote, “Samay Raina is no normal creature. He’s been roasted in filth. The whole country insulted him, but he’s back, asking to get bashed up all over again.”

He had also suggested that the comedian should be publicly shamed for mocking the superhero character Shaktimaan.

The advertisement quickly generated reactions online, with many users expressing surprise at seeing the two personalities together. One user commented, “Shaktimaan bhi bik gaya.” Another wrote, “Bro always changes his enemies into MONEY MAKING MACHINES.” A third user said, “Bro turning all haters into brand deals,” while another described the pairing as a “Totally Unexpected Collab.”

While neither Samay Raina nor Mukesh Khanna directly addressed their previous disagreements in the video, the advertisement appears to lean into their public history, using humour and self-awareness to create a talking point.

Also Read: Mukesh Khanna brings nostalgia back with Shaktimaan in a different avatar; actor says the “essence of Shaktimaan is alive”

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