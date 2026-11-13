Veteran film producer Jayanta Mukherjee, husband of actor Moushumi Chatterjee and son of legendary singer-composer Hemant Kumar, passed away on November 12 in Mumbai. He was in his late 70s and had reportedly been unwell for some time. His demise was confirmed by BN Tiwari, President of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE).

Moushumi Chatterjee’s husband Jayanta Mukherjee passes away

Speaking to PTI, Tiwari said, "He passed away last evening due to age-related issues at his residence in Khar."

According to reports, Jayanta died at his residence after his health deteriorated. He had reportedly been dealing with age-related ailments for some time. The family has not yet shared a detailed public statement regarding his demise.

Jayanta Mukherjee's association with films and television

Jayanta Mukherjee worked behind the scenes in the entertainment industry as a film producer. His production credits included Mazaaq (1975), Do Ladke Dono Kadke (1979) and Biwi Aur Makan (1966). Both Mazaaq and Do Ladke Dono Kadke featured Moushumi Chatterjee in prominent roles. He was also associated with the television serial Talaash, which aired in 1992.

Coming from a family with a strong musical background, Jayanta was the son of Hemant Kumar, one of the most recognised singers and music composers in Indian cinema. He also had an association with the music department of Biwi Aur Makan.

Jayanta Mukherjee and Moushumi Chatterjee's family

Jayanta and Moushumi Chatterjee got married in 1972 and shared more than five decades together. The couple had two daughters, Payal and Megha. Their elder daughter, Payal Mukherjee, passed away in December 2019 at the age of 45 following health complications.

Jayanta is survived by his wife, Moushumi and younger daughter Megha.

Also Read: Moushumi Chatterjee breaks silence on retirement speculation, reveals why she took a long break: “Who said I am retiring?”

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