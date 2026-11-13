Will Ashneer Grover join Karan Johar and Malaika Arora on Pitch To Get Rich Season 2? Here’s what we know!

Ashneer Grover could be heading back to the pitch table. The former BharatPe co-founder and managing director is rumoured to be joining Pitch To Get Rich Season 2 as a judge. If confirmed, his addition alongside Karan Johar and Malaika Arora would make for a bigger Season 2, bringing more business heft to the panel and putting fashion founders’ growth plans and valuations under sharper scrutiny.

Will Ashneer Grover join Karan Johar and Malaika Arora on Pitch To Get Rich Season 2? Here’s what we know!

Grover became one of the most talked-about faces of Shark Tank India Season 1. His sharp one-liners and blunt feedback often went viral, with some viewers appreciating his candour and others feeling he was too harsh on the founders. He later returned to reality television with Rise and Fall. A stint on Pitch To Get Rich would bring him back to a format where entrepreneurs have to make their case for investment.

Season 1 of Pitch To Get Rich brought together 14 fashion and lifestyle founders to compete in real-world business challenges and pitch for funding. Karan Johar and Malaika Arora were joined by renowned names from fashion, business and entertainment as founders defended their strategies, negotiated valuations and made the case for backing their brands.

Season 2 is also rumoured to feature guests from Bollywood, business and the creator community. Malaika Arora, Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar and Sanjay Nigam are among the names linked to the season. Grover was previously seen alongside Malaika and Karan in a video from the season’s wrap party. His role on the show is yet to be officially confirmed.

Also Read: SCOOP: Aamir Khan opts out of Ashneer Grover biopic over creative differences; Rahul Mody and Shraddha Kapoor on hunt for a new actor

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