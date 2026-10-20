Mika Singh DEFENDS Daler Mehndi amid Uttarakhand event controversy, reveals he had a big operation recently: “Have you ever seen a glass of alcohol in his hand”

Singer Mika Singh has come out in support of his brother and fellow singer Daler Mehndi following the controversy surrounding his performance at the Kunjapuri Mela in Uttarakhand. Calling the on-stage confrontation “disappointing”, Mika urged the media to verify allegations before publishing them as facts.

Mika Singh DEFENDS Daler Mehndi amid Uttarakhand event controversy, reveals he had a big operation recently: “Have you ever seen a glass of alcohol in his hand”

On October 20, Mika shared a video on social media along with a note wishing his followers on Dussehra. He also requested media organisations to check the facts and give artists an opportunity to present their side before reporting allegations.

Mika wrote, “The way Daler Mehndi was treated on stage was disappointing. A respected minister came on stage and made allegations about him drinking alcohol. But before publishing such claims, shouldn’t we verify the facts and give the artist a chance to present his side?” He also questioned whether a similar approach would be taken with an international act, writing, “Would anyone dare to behave like that with an international band like Coldplay?”

Mika says Daler Mehndi does not drink alcohol

In the video, Mika defended Daler against the allegation that he had been drinking during the performance. He said, “He has been a superstar for the last 30 years. Have you ever seen a glass of alcohol in his hand in your life?”

Mika added that Daler has been unwell and is recovering from a recent operation. “If he is not able to stand or he is not able to sing well, he was not feeling well. Because he had a big operation recently,” he said.

Mika further explained that artists sometimes honour professional commitments despite being unwell. “As much as I get sick, if I come to know that I have a show the day after tomorrow, and I have said yes, even if the budget was less or more, doesn't matter. I have to be there,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mika Singh (@mikasingh)

What happened at Daler Mehndi’s Uttarakhand performance?

Daler Mehndi was performing at the annual Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair in Tehri district on October 18 when Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister and local MLA Subodh Uniyal interrupted the performance.

In a video circulating online, Uniyal questioned Mehndi’s ability to sing and alleged that he appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. The minister also questioned the performance in relation to the reported fee.

Mika acknowledged that the minister could question the quality of the performance but objected to the alcohol allegation without proof.

He said, “I agree sir, you are right, but don't say that you are drinking and singing.”

Mika concluded by urging the media to be more careful with such claims, saying, “A headline can damage someone’s reputation, so please check the facts before publishing anything.”

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Gurdeep Mehndi says Daler Mehndi delivered a “surprisingly, shockingly, magical performance” in Welcome To The Jungle; expresses desire to have a concert with his father, uncle Mika Singh: “Until now, only the Ambanis have managed to pull it off”

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