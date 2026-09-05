EXCLUSIVE: Gurdeep Mehndi says Daler Mehndi delivered a “surprisingly, shockingly, magical performance” in Welcome To The Jungle; expresses desire to have a concert with his father, uncle Mika Singh: “Until now, only the Ambanis have managed to pull it off”

Gurdeep Mehndi is slowly and steadily making his mark as a singer and composer. Recently, he released his latest single as a singer, ‘Chan Mahi’. He also features in the music video alongside Aditi Sharma, and its unique, cinematic visuals have been widely appreciated. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, Gurdeep opened up about his father, Daler Mehndi, and uncle, Mika Singh.

EXCLUSIVE: Gurdeep Mehndi says Daler Mehndi delivered a “surprisingly, shockingly, magical performance” in Welcome To The Jungle; expresses desire to have a concert with his father, uncle Mika Singh: “Until now, only the Ambanis have managed to pull it off”

Recently, Daler Mehndi was seen as an actor in Welcome To The Jungle, fronted by Akshay Kumar. In the past, Daler appeared solely as a musical performer or in special promotional appearances. Hence, Welcome To The Jungle marked his acting debut, where he played a character, though it was an exaggerated, meta-version of himself.

On this, Gurdeep Mehndi said, “It was a surprisingly, shockingly, magical performance! He has received several offers to act in films in the past, but he refused them all because he was fully devoted to music. Ahmed Khan, who directed Welcome To The Jungle, is a very good friend of papaji. He offered him the role in the film. My dad liked the idea of a fake army creating comedy. When we saw him in the film, toh hum bhi ekdum hairaan hue. It was very nice and good (smiles).”

When asked about his bond with his uncle, Mika Singh, Gurdeep replied, “He’s an amazing person who’s full of talent and knowledge. He’s someone who knows how to deal with the industry. He’s from the 90s – ‘Saawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag’ was released way back in 1997. To still have that sustainability and connect in 2026 is nothing short of magical. How many artists from the 90s are still relatable today? You can count them on your fingers, and he’s one of them. I really learned a lot of good things about the industry and dealing with people thanks to him.”

A few years ago, Gurdeep Mehndi expressed a desire of organizing a concert featuring him, Daler Mehndi and Mika Singh. Is that a possibility it can become a reality in the upcoming concert season? Gurdeep replied, “Only one man was able to bring three of us together – Mr Mukesh Ambani! It was not a concert; it was a wedding (of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant). They wanted all three of us on stage. Now what happens is that everyone has their management team and they are all comfortable with their musicians. My management team said, ‘We have no problem. Pay our fees and it’ll be done’! The fees of all artists were paid and then, we had to reduce the number of musicians because itne saare musicians ek stage pe khade nahin ho sakte the. It’s wonderful to see all 3 on one stage, but it is very difficult to handle the tech rider and the stuff.”

He added, “So, until now only the Ambanis have managed to pull it off. But I am really looking forward to this concert, if this happens, where we all 3 are standing in one podium.”

Like his father, Gurdeep Mehndi also acted in a film – Meri Shaadi Karao (2013). Does he have any more plans to act? Gurdeep Mehndi explained, “It all depends on the script. I would really like to have a little bit of me in the character that I play. Hence, I would prefer a musical film or musical show and if I get such an offer, I would love to give it a try.”

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Gurdeep Mehndi reveals REAL reason why Daler Mehndi appeared alone in ‘Tunak Tunak Tun’: “There was a perception that his songs became hits due to models, expensive cars. Unhone yeh baat apne dil pe le li”

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