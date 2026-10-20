Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Rakul Preet Singh, Ravie Dubey, producer Namit Malhotra, director Nitesh Tiwari and Andhra Pradesh-Telangana distributor Dil Raju attended the grand pre-release event of Ramayana in Hyderabad. The event followed a successful gathering in Bengaluru just a few days earlier. At the beginning of the film, Dil Raju, whose production and distribution company, Sri Venkateswara Creations, will release Ramayana in Andhra-Telangana, spoke highly of the film and its star cast. However, at one point, he goofed up, calling Ranbir Kapoor Ranveer Singh. He immediately realized his faux pas, laughed and apologized.

Dil Raju calls Ranbir Kapoor ‘Ranveer Singh’ at Ramayana’s grand Hyderabad event; immediately apologizes: “Sorry, Ranbir Kapoor garu!”

Dil Raju said, “Ranbir ji, we have distributed two of your films here – Brahmastra (2022) and Animal (2023). Ramayana is the third and hopefully, it’ll be a hattrick of success here. So, thank you, sir.”

He then said, “One of the best actors we have today is Ranveer Singh garu. Sorry, Ranbir Kapoor garu (laughs)!”

#DilRaju mistakenly referred to #RanbirKapoor as ‘RANVEER SINGH’ And later he apologised for the mixup…! https://t.co/EvgsTV92DG — Rangasthalam (@RangasthalamIN) October 19, 2026

At the event, the makers proudly announced that the grand premiere of Ramayana will take place at the David Geffen Theatre of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, on October 27.

Meanwhile, Yash gave his speech at the end and he said, “He (Namit Malhotra) has made a gamble. He has put his reputation, his money and everything at stake to put this film on a global platform. If people like cinema, they’ll talk about it. But please don’t try to find small faults in the VFX. It’ll never happen again. If we lose people like him now, we’ll go back many years. So, let’s watch Ramayana with an open mind. He has all the right intentions. When it comes to any criticism or correction, he has always taken it in stride and tried to make it better.”

Ramayana releases in cinemas worldwide on November 5.

Also Read: SCOOP: Ramayana advance booking may get DELAYED due to revenue-sharing tussle; distributors demand 60% share in Week 1

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.