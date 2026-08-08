Manoj Bajpayee’s latest film, Governor, has reached the No. 1 spot on Prime Video’s overall movie trending charts in India following its move from the rental service to regular streaming. The film, backed by Sunshine Pictures and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, is based on the 1991 financial crisis and explores the story of an unsung figure whose decisions played an important role during the period of economic uncertainty.

Manoj Bajpayee’s Governor tops Prime Video India charts after leading rental rankings

Directed by Chinmay Mandlekar, Governor first released in theatres, where it drew attention for its subject and realistic portrayal of a significant chapter in India’s economic history. Following its theatrical run, the film made its digital debut on Prime Video’s rental service before becoming available for regular streaming to subscribers in India.

During its initial OTT release, Governor climbed to the top of Prime Video’s Rent Charts, surpassing several international titles, including Obsession. After becoming available to all Prime Video subscribers, the film continued its digital run by securing the No. 1 position on the platform’s overall movie trending charts in India.

Manoj Bajpayee leads the film, portraying the central character against the backdrop of the 1991 economic crisis. His performance forms an important part of the film’s narrative, with the story focusing on the personal and professional challenges surrounding the historic period. The film combines its economic and political backdrop with a human element, making the events accessible to a wider audience.

The film has been presented by Sunshine Pictures and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, with Aashin A. Shah serving as co-producer. The screenplay has been written by Suvendu Bhattacharjee, Saurabh Bharat, Ravi Asrani, and Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

The film’s music has been composed by Amit Trivedi, while the lyrics have been penned by Javed Akhtar. With its latest achievement on Prime Video India, Governor has continued its digital journey after its theatrical release, reaching audiences across the streaming platform.

Also Read : Governor OTT release: Manoj Bajpayee-led historical drama now on Prime Video

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