Manoj Bajpayee's latest film, Governor, has made its digital debut on Prime Video. The social and historical drama, directed by Chinmay D. Mandlekar, is now available to stream in India and in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Governor OTT release: Manoj Bajpayee-led historical drama now on Prime Video

Also featuring Adah Sharma and Noushad Mohamed Kunju in key roles, the film is inspired by events surrounding India's economic crisis of 1991.

A story set during India's financial crisis

Governor follows the journey of Ramanan, a newly appointed Reserve Bank of India Governor who is entrusted with the responsibility of preventing the country from slipping into bankruptcy during one of the most challenging periods in its economic history.

As the crisis deepens, the protagonist must deal with political pressures, public unrest and personal challenges while working to stabilise the nation's economy. Inspired by true events, the film explores the difficult decisions and sacrifices made during a defining chapter in India's financial history.

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Manoj Bajpayee leads the ensemble cast

Produced by Sunshine Pictures Ltd., Governor stars Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role, alongside Adah Sharma and Noushad Mohamed Kunju. The supporting cast includes Paritosh Sand, Jaywant Wadkar, Madhoo Shah, Rajeev Gaursingh and Devaang Bagga.

The film is directed by Chinmay D. Mandlekar, who brings the historical backdrop of the 1991 economic crisis to the screen through a character-driven narrative.

Also Read: Vipul Amrutlal Shah on working with new directors for The Kerala Story 2 and Governor: “Fresh voices can make good cinema”

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