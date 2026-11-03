The teaser of Kaali Kheti, starring Jackie Shroff and Sharad Kelkar, has been released, offering a glimpse into a village where agriculture appears to be connected to a mysterious and potentially supernatural force. Written and directed by Haris Imtiyaz Khan, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on November 20, 2026.

Kaali Kheti teaser: Jackie Shroff and Sharad Kelkar add mystery to a village horror story

Set in a rural backdrop, Kaali Kheti revolves around a village living under the shadow of an unexplained presence. The teaser keeps the details of the central mystery under wraps, using the village and its agricultural landscape to establish an unsettling atmosphere.

The title itself appears to be closely connected to the film's conflict, with farming taking on a darker significance. Rather than revealing the nature of the force affecting the village, the teaser leaves viewers with questions about what has happened to the land and why the villagers appear to be living in fear.

Jackie Shroff and Sharad Kelkar feature prominently in the teaser, although details about their respective characters have not been revealed. Their appearances add to the mystery surrounding the village and the events unfolding there.

The film explores horror through a rural setting, drawing from the idea of local folklore, beliefs and the relationship between communities and the land around them. The teaser does not reveal whether the events are rooted in supernatural forces or local beliefs, keeping the nature of the threat ambiguous.

Kaali Kheti is written and directed by Haris Imtiyaz Khan and produced by Sana Khan under the banner of BlackCanvas Studio. Along with Jackie Shroff and Sharad Kelkar, the film features Neha Sargam, Virendra Saxena and Shaji Choudhary in pivotal roles.

The film is set to arrive in theatres on November 20, 2026.

Also Read: Kaali Kheti release date postponed: Jackie Shroff, Sharad Kelkar starrer to now arrive on November 20, 2026

More Pages: Kaali Kheti Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.