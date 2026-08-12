The iconic duo of Uday and Majnu from the Welcome Universe is reuniting for a one-of-a-kind zombie comedy. According to sources close to the development, Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar are in talks with Firoz Nadiadwala to come on board his next Zombie Comedy directed by Ahmed Khan.

SCOOP: Firoz Nadiadwala plans Uday-Majnu 2.0! Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar approached for kids-friendly zombie comedy with Tiger Shroff

According to sources close to the development, Firoz Nadiadwala has approached the duo of Anil and Nana with a never-before-seen role. "It's a character of two together, which has the potential to become the new-age Uday and Majnu. Both Anil and Nana are excited to embark on this journey with Firoz Nadiadwala," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

The source further added that the scripting for the film is currently underway. "The film is presently in the writing stage. Firoz has locked Tiger Shroff to play the leading man in this zombie comedy, and is now packaging it with a solid ensemble. This one too will be a part of Firoz Nadiadwala's family comedy universe, as the approach is to make a kids-friendly zombie comedy," the source adds.

We hear that the film will go on floors by early 2027 with a start-to-finish schedule.

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